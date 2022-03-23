Baylor Theatre examines community hate, trauma in ‘Laramie Project’

Baylor Theatre's production of "The Laramie Project" presents a community's varied reactions to the shocking 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard as a mosaic, but audience members struggling with their own opinions may find it acts like a mirror.

That's intended, said Baylor University theater professor and director David Jortner, who saw a final dress rehearsal of Moisés Kaufman's 2000 play in New York and found the play stayed with him for the next two decades.

With hate-driven violence on the increase in communities across the country, coupled with a yet unresolved pandemic killing nearly a million Americans, Jortner felt the timing was right to bring the play to a Baylor stage. "This is how a community reacts to and deals with traumatic evil," he said. "It asks some very powerful questions, but lets us find the answers as an audience ... It's been on my mind to direct for quite some time."

Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project created the play from wide-ranging interviews conducted in the aftermath of Shepard's murder and the trial of his killers. Shepard, a gay, 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, was beaten and tortured by two men he met in a bar, then left for dead outside Laramie, Wyoming. He died days later from his injuries and his death became a touchpoint for hate crime legislation on both state and federal levels.

The Baylor professor said theater faculty and university administrators held multiple discussions about the play and its appropriateness before adding it to this year's season, given a campuswide dialogue on LGBTQ issues over the last few years. "The Laramie Project" isn't an advocacy piece as much as a reflection of the complicated, conflicted reactions to hate and violence found within a community, the director said.

A 15-actor cast presents some 80 characters ages 16 to 80 years old in the production, with dialogue drawn from interview transcriptions. They perform on multiple platforms across the stage with a large screen behind for image projections that create the locale of Laramie and surrounding Wyoming plains, as well as advance the narrative.

To help audiences process issues raised in the course of the drama, the Baylor production will feature talk-back sessions after each performance led by university and community leaders. For some audience members, the discussion may help shape what they take away from the drama, the director said.

Scheduled to lead the discussion are attorney Henry Wright, Wednesday, March 30; Baylor chaplain Burt Burleson, Thursday, March 31; the Rev. Leslie King, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Waco, Friday, April 1; the Rev. Kelsey Fitting-Snyder, pastor of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Saturday, April 2; and Baylor sociology professor Kevin Doughtery, Sunday, April 3.

For a play that "asks deep questions," the theater wanted to give audience members the chance to talk about what they've seen, the director said.

