Baylor Theatre goes outdoors, virtual on week's productions

Baylor theater faculty member John-Michael Marrs, who assisted Holt with the play's direction, said Baylor's first outdoor production this year enabled a somewhat natural setting for the seven-actor play, suggesting a New England forest, even as outside acoustics and lighting provided new challenges for the production crew.

Those attending must be wear masks and bring their own folding chairs or blankets for seating. Due to COVID-19 spacing requirements, tickets are limited and Friday's and Sunday's performances are sold out.

Nguyen's "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" explores territory well-known for those growing up in the 1980s and 1990s: the fantasy role-playing world of Dungeons & Dragons. It's that world that Agnes Evans enters to find clues about her sister Tilly after Tilly and their parents die in a car crash.

"This play is deeply personal," said director and Baylor faculty member David Jortner, who recalls D&D a major part of his youth and bonding with his brother. "It's a beautiful play about the power of love between siblings . . . and the secrets we keep."