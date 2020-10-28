Baylor Theatre goes outdoors, virtual on week's productions

In a year where COVID-19 disruptions have turned the theater world on end, it's no surprise that Baylor Theatre's latest productions find different forms this weekend, including the theater's first in-person, outdoors performance.
While both productions share some common threads — rehearsals conducted largely online, distancing and COVID-19 testing for their companies, small casts and shorter running times — they also show a diversity of subject matter.
Played outdoors at the berm outside the theater department's home of Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, "Abigail/1702" features an 18th century New England, post-Salem witch trials setting as it imagines Abigail Williams (Lexi Stephenson), a main character of Arthur Miller's play "The Crucible," 10 years after the witch trials.
Played online in a livestreaming performance, Qui Nguyen's "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" has young woman Agnes Evans (Peyton Wray) discovering an unknown facet of her late sister Tilly (Melissa Archer) in her gaming exploits through the Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game.
"Abigail's" director and Baylor graduate student Jessica Holt found the Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa play had important messages about reconciliation, forgiveness and identity, imagining what life would have been like for Williams, a lead accuser at the Salem trials, a decade later.
Baylor theater faculty member John-Michael Marrs, who assisted Holt with the play's direction, said Baylor's first outdoor production this year enabled a somewhat natural setting for the seven-actor play, suggesting a New England forest, even as outside acoustics and lighting provided new challenges for the production crew.
Those attending must be wear masks and bring their own folding chairs or blankets for seating. Due to COVID-19 spacing requirements, tickets are limited and Friday's and Sunday's performances are sold out.
Nguyen's "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" explores territory well-known for those growing up in the 1980s and 1990s: the fantasy role-playing world of Dungeons & Dragons. It's that world that Agnes Evans enters to find clues about her sister Tilly after Tilly and their parents die in a car crash.
"This play is deeply personal," said director and Baylor faculty member David Jortner, who recalls D&D a major part of his youth and bonding with his brother. "It's a beautiful play about the power of love between siblings . . . and the secrets we keep."
The Baylor production uses a script that Nguyen rewrote specifically as a virtual production for the COVID-19 era. Although it will look like a Zoom play for those watching online, Jortner's cast was filmed in front of a green screen, with digital backgrounds inspired by D&D imagery added later. The game also inspired the play's costuming, with a set of D&D figurines using those costumes created specially for the Baylor production through 3D printing, the director said.
"I joke this play is a love letter to geeks everywhere," Jortner said. "She Kills Monsters" is available online through baylor.edu/theatre.
Both productions run approximately 90 minutes and contain mature content.
