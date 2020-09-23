Baylor Theatre moves drama online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Baylor University theater graduate students Abigail Dillard and Emily Olson chose plays late last fall to direct as part of their degree requirements, little did they realize how those directing projects would change in the year ahead.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, however, turned all those well-laid plans on their collective head.

Plays chosen for a small cast to perform in the round in front of a live audience lost that audience, then the chance to rehearse and act together, due to coronavirus precautions. Set design, costuming and staging considerations made with an audience in mind turned to what locations would provide adequate space, ventilation and lighting for a camera. The stress of last-minute rehearsals was replaced by the stress of last-minute video editing and production.

Their efforts, and those of their casts and crews, go up for public viewing this weekend with streaming video presentations of “The Last Match,” directed by Dillard, and “The Revolutionists,” directed by Olson.

Rather than buying tickets for a live performance, viewers can buy tickets at baylor.edu/theatre/ calendar for the 7:30 p.m. shows of each production, streamed Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.