Baylor Theatre revisits Dickens with online "Shadows of a Christmas Carol"

In the 177 years since English novelist Charles Dickens wrote his novella “A Christmas Carol,” the memorable tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge transformed by a nightly visitation of three Christmas ghosts has seen multiple translations of language, time and space.
It’s no surprise that a different translation was at hand when the Baylor theater department, adapting to coronavirus protocols that drastically shaped both rehearsals and performances, put Dickens’ story on its season as a holiday presentation. That translation moved the stage action outdoors to the Mayborn Museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village and, as a result, from Victorian London to 19th century small town Texas.
It’s also no surprise after most of this year that COVID-19 changed even the best-laid plans, with a community surge of cases forcing the Baylor production to pivot from an audience-distanced live performance to a filmed one, livestreamed with five performances this weekend.
A cross-discipline team of faculty members — costume design and technology assistant professor Sarah Mosher, acting professor Steven Pounders and associate professor of sound design Ryan Joyner — oversaw the Baylor Theatre adaptation, a devised piece that offered room between for students’ original monologues and poetry as commentary to the Dickens story.
Mosher said students and faculty collaborators took the Dickens tale and broke it down to its themes of justice and inequity, choosing to focus on what spurs Scrooge’s redemption. In addition to Baylor COVID-19 protocols, which limited in-person rehearsals until days before the performances with negative tests required of actors before proceeding, the outdoor performance forced other adaptations from a standard indoor production: blocking with existing structures, outdoor acoustics and nighttime lighting.
Then, days before the play’s performances, almost everything changed. A surge in local COVID-19 cases caused the cancellation of performances before an audience and a last-minute transformation into a filmed production aimed at an online audience.
Aided by Film and Digital Media professor Dan Beard and his students, the Baylor play turned into a film. Instead of an audience, actors performed to three cameras providing different angles for editors. Lighting meant for theatrical purposes had to change for camera needs. Directors recast the stage action into a storyboard for video filming. “It was really magical how each person contributed,” Mosher said.
Mosher found some of her experience in film work as a University of Texas grad student return and, in some cases, simplify directing problems, with planned edits between scenes or characters replacing a need for actor movement.
Five nights of shooting replaced nights of performances and the finished product goes online this weekend, with livestreamed performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15, available through baylor.edu/theatre or showtix4u.com.
As in the original story, the spirit of Christmas changes Scrooge in “Shadows of a Christmas Carol” — even as the spirit of COVID-19 forced changes in its presentation.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!