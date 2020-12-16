Baylor Theatre revisits Dickens with online "Shadows of a Christmas Carol"

In the 177 years since English novelist Charles Dickens wrote his novella “A Christmas Carol,” the memorable tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge transformed by a nightly visitation of three Christmas ghosts has seen multiple translations of language, time and space.

It’s no surprise that a different translation was at hand when the Baylor theater department, adapting to coronavirus protocols that drastically shaped both rehearsals and performances, put Dickens’ story on its season as a holiday presentation. That translation moved the stage action outdoors to the Mayborn Museum’s Gov. Bill and Vara Daniel Historic Village and, as a result, from Victorian London to 19th century small town Texas.

It’s also no surprise after most of this year that COVID-19 changed even the best-laid plans, with a community surge of cases forcing the Baylor production to pivot from an audience-distanced live performance to a filmed one, livestreamed with five performances this weekend.

A cross-discipline team of faculty members — costume design and technology assistant professor Sarah Mosher, acting professor Steven Pounders and associate professor of sound design Ryan Joyner — oversaw the Baylor Theatre adaptation, a devised piece that offered room between for students’ original monologues and poetry as commentary to the Dickens story.