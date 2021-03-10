Baylor Theatre's ‘Marking Time’ brings truth from shadows to livestream

A Baylor Theatre season with rehearsals and performances upended by coronavirus protection measures also has provided a measure of opportunity, as theater professor Stan Denman found in the theater’s production “Marking Time.”
Since stepping down three years ago as department chair, Denman has worked on his playwriting, penning short plays like “A Better Man,” a studio production staged at Florida State University in 2019, and “Marking Time.” As the Baylor University theater department pivoted from productions with large casts, technical crews and live performances to virtual productions with smaller casts, Denman found a place for his two-person show.
Inspiration for the play, whose action unspools in real time, came from a conversation he had over lunch with a friend some two decades ago. The real-life story the friend relayed was one of a young woman in crisis in 1953 West Texas who pays a late-night visit to a friend and former teacher for advice with major secrets revealed in the course of their conversation.
The account captivated Denman, who filed it away for a possible theatrical adaptation that became “Marking Time.”
The drama finds Virginia Bradley (Macy Johnson), a young teacher, before dawn at the doorstep of college administrator and trusted friend Richard Abel (Shane Cearnal), seeking his advice and support during a then-unnamed personal crisis. He invites her in and the conversation that ensues uncovers secrets on both sides.
The play’s time period of 1953 is significant to its theme.
“(‘Marking Time’) is about how we treat the other, how we treat the outsider, how some people hide in plain sight, ‘marking time.’ It was a time when people dealt with issues by hiding in the shadows,” Denman explained.
It’s also told largely as something that also seems a historical artifact: an extended, 90-minute conversation. “I hope it’s entertaining in a way that we find conversation entertaining,” he said.
Though staged largely for a camera and a virtual audience, the story of its production could make a play in itself.
Denman’s last Baylor Theatre play to direct was the Broadway musical “Godspell” in 2018, and he went from its medium-sized cast and production crew to a much smaller scale of two actors, assistant director Jacobe Beltran and a filming crew of six.
The director rehearsed and staged the play in Castle Heights home where he and wife Lisa live, collecting pre-1953 books over a period of two months to use in the home library that’s a backdrop for some of the action.
Before rehearsals began, both actors caught COVID-19 and had to go into quarantine. Then a winter storm with record-setting cold temperatures hit the week filming was scheduled.
The show must go on, however, and it did, even as Denman had to rewrite Bradley’s original appearance, soaking wet from the rain, to something drier. The house’s heat had to be turned off periodically so cameras didn’t pick up the sound of its heating and air conditioning unit. And neighbors proved willing to pitch in when their help was needed.
The final result goes online this weekend with livestreamed performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, available through baylor.edu/theatre/calendar.