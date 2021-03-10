Baylor Theatre's ‘Marking Time’ brings truth from shadows to livestream

The play’s time period of 1953 is significant to its theme.

“(‘Marking Time’) is about how we treat the other, how we treat the outsider, how some people hide in plain sight, ‘marking time.’ It was a time when people dealt with issues by hiding in the shadows,” Denman explained.

It’s also told largely as something that also seems a historical artifact: an extended, 90-minute conversation. “I hope it’s entertaining in a way that we find conversation entertaining,” he said.

Though staged largely for a camera and a virtual audience, the story of its production could make a play in itself.

Denman’s last Baylor Theatre play to direct was the Broadway musical “Godspell” in 2018, and he went from its medium-sized cast and production crew to a much smaller scale of two actors, assistant director Jacobe Beltran and a filming crew of six.

The director rehearsed and staged the play in Castle Heights home where he and wife Lisa live, collecting pre-1953 books over a period of two months to use in the home library that’s a backdrop for some of the action.