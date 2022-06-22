Baylor's ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ looks at life's small changes

Asking an actor to pretend she’s a bed or a tree is one of those seemingly goofy exercises meant to thaw inhibition and trigger inventiveness.

In the case of playwright Annie Baker’s “Circle Mirror Transformation” what appears silly on the surface prompts real-life changes in a class of amateurs, with bittersweet effect.

Her 2009 play, presented this weekend by Baylor Theatre, imagines a six-week community theater workshop in small-town Shirley, Vermont. Class instructor Marty believes in theater and its therapeutic value. Her eclectic class, however, isn’t so sure, starting with Marty’s husband, James. There’s Lauren, a 16-year-old who wants to go into acting. Theresa, a former actress, comes from New York and is trying to rebound from a bad relationship there. Schultz, a carpenter, is recovering from a recent divorce after 20 years of marriage.

So what could go wrong if Marty asks them to pretend they’re a baseball glove? Or each other?

For Baylor University graduate student and director Lucas Skjaret, the play is a perceptive example of how “every moment helps us grow into the next person. All of these moments are in our circle.”

Skjaret said the play’s a challenge for actors as they show characters transformed over time by small things. “It’s a marathon for the performers,” he said.

A “small but mighty” high school theater department opened Skjaret’s eyes to what a director does and the way one shapes the storytelling on stage. He earned degrees in theater and Scandinavian studies at the University of North Dakota, then went on the Centre for Ibsen Studies at the University of Oslo. He came to Baylor after 10 years in the Minneapolis theater scene, during which time he founded and directed the Market Garden Theatre.

After he finishes his master’s degree in directing, he hopes to teach on a collegiate level.

What audiences will find in “Circle Mirror Transformation,” opening Thursday in Baylor’s black box Theatre 11, is a play that touches multiple emotions, from humor to “some heartfelt moments and poignant silences,” he said.

