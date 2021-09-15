Baylor's "Last Night of Ballyhoo" heart-warming search for identity

Family, faith, social class and romance tug characters' heart with different strengths in Alfred Uhry's "The Last Night Of Ballyhoo," whose Baylor Theatre production opens the theater's mainstage season on Tuesday.
While those conflicting pulls in a well-to-do Jewish family in 1930s Atlanta raise deeper questions of identity, the play's overall heart-warming tone is what stayed with director and graduate student Emily Olson decades after she saw it as a high school student in Great Falls, Montana.
"It's so much fun, a really charming show. There are so many layers to it," she said. "It's about figuring out who you are and how you relate to the world around you."
For the German Jewish Freitag family in "Ballyhoo," that world is shifting in different ways. It's December 1939 and Hitler has invaded Poland, but it's the Atlanta social calendar that has the attention of successful businessman Adolph Freitag (Jared Guidry), his sister Boo Levy (Macy Lapham), sister-in-law Reba Freitag (Kalyssa Smith) and his nieces Sunny Freitag (Lexi Stephenson) and Lala Levy (Katie Lester).
They're anticipating Ballyhoo, the year-ending gala ball of the Standard Club, an exclusive club for Atlanta's German Jewish community. Social standing and potential marriages mean a lot to Boo and Lala, but Sunny, a college junior, isn't so sure, particularly as she spends time with Joe Farkas (Connor Truitt), a young business associate of her uncle, newly arrived from Brooklyn. His family connection to Jews in Eastern Europe puts his heritage more in the forefront of his identity, even as that European link lowers him in Boo's opinion. The arrival of brash Peachy Weil (Calder Meis), Lala's potential date to Ballyhoo, adds another consideration for Sunny as she tries to figure out what's important to her.
Playwright Alfred Uhry, who also wrote "Driving Miss Daisy," drew from his Jewish childhood in Atlanta and his sharp eye for personality elevates the human element of "Ballyhoo," which debuted in 1996. That's what came through to Olson, 36, when she saw the play in high school and continued to appeal to her decades later. "What struck me the most about it were the characters of the play and how well they were written. They are multi-dimensional in many ways," she said.
The show also represents a return of identity to the Baylor theater department after a year when COVID-19 concerns and protocols changed rehearsal and performance formats, shrank cast sizes and the scale of sets and costumers, and limited live audiences.
While it has a smaller cast of six, "Ballyhoo" didn't have the limitations of set construction and costuming of last year's shows and there's no cap on audience size. "We are so excited to get live audiences and we have a big, beautiful set," said Olson.
The director came to Baylor three years ago after five years of teaching high school theater in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Fort Stockton, Texas. "Ballyhoo" is her thesis show for her master's degree in directing, and she intends to pursue teaching theater and directing on the college level after earning her degree.
Though "Ballyhoo" touches on questions of identity and prejudice, Olson finds it life-affirming at its core. "It's a joyful and fun show, which is what I wanted, especially after this year we've had," she said. "I hope audiences at the end will feel very joyful and hopeful."