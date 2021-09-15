Baylor's "Last Night of Ballyhoo" heart-warming search for identity

Playwright Alfred Uhry, who also wrote "Driving Miss Daisy," drew from his Jewish childhood in Atlanta and his sharp eye for personality elevates the human element of "Ballyhoo," which debuted in 1996. That's what came through to Olson, 36, when she saw the play in high school and continued to appeal to her decades later. "What struck me the most about it were the characters of the play and how well they were written. They are multi-dimensional in many ways," she said.

The show also represents a return of identity to the Baylor theater department after a year when COVID-19 concerns and protocols changed rehearsal and performance formats, shrank cast sizes and the scale of sets and costumers, and limited live audiences.

While it has a smaller cast of six, "Ballyhoo" didn't have the limitations of set construction and costuming of last year's shows and there's no cap on audience size. "We are so excited to get live audiences and we have a big, beautiful set," said Olson.

The director came to Baylor three years ago after five years of teaching high school theater in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Fort Stockton, Texas. "Ballyhoo" is her thesis show for her master's degree in directing, and she intends to pursue teaching theater and directing on the college level after earning her degree.

Though "Ballyhoo" touches on questions of identity and prejudice, Olson finds it life-affirming at its core. "It's a joyful and fun show, which is what I wanted, especially after this year we've had," she said. "I hope audiences at the end will feel very joyful and hopeful."

