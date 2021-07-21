Baylor's Martin Museum turns to its history for latest show

Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art turns to itself as subject for its new exhibition “40 Works for Forty Years,” a show that looks at both the museum’s 40-year history and how art museums have evolved over time.

The show, which runs through December, traces its growth from a dedicated space in the Carroll Science Building in 1960, the first stage of art department chairman J.B. Smith’s vision for a university art gallery, to the full-fledged museum within Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, complete with full-time director, staff and more than 1,500 items in its collection.

That part of the exhibit tells the story in part through newspaper clippings, photographs and correspondence, a change of pace from artwork typically on display for director Allison Chew and gallery attendant Elise Crowder, who adapted shelves and free-standing columns for exhibition.

The exhibit’s second part, the 40 works of its title, came from the museum’s permanent collection and represents some 3% of its holdings. Deciding which pieces to use, from ones shown in past permanent collection shows to others making a public debut, made selection a challenge, Chew noted.