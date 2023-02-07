Broadway singer and actress Kelli O'Hara has canceled her April 20 concert appearance with the Waco Symphony Orchestra, citing a scheduling conflict she could not avoid.

The Waco Symphony Association announced the change in guest artists Tuesday with news that her replacement for the April 20 "Broadway Magic" concert will be another stage actor and singer, Norm Lewis.

In a video clip, O'Hara told symphony supporters about the scheduling conflict. The association announcement says O'Hara had been involved in a project postponed during the pandemic and it was recently revived.

Taking her part in the April concert is Lewis, currently in the national tour of "A Soldier's Story." Lewis' performances have won him Emmy, Tony and Grammy nominations. He performed the role of Caiaphas in the NBC Television production of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" with John Legend and sang the role of Porgy in the 2012 Broadway revival of "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess." Lewis was the first African American actor to play the Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, in 2014.

He also has multiple film and television appearances, including the Spike Lee film "Da 5 Bloods" and ABC's "Women of the Movement."

The Waco Symphony Orchestra's next concert is "Orchestral Magic" March 18 and will feature conductor Wesley Schulz, one of four finalists for the orchestra's music director position.