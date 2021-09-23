Cameron Park inspires Waco artist's show

The outside comes inside at Cultivate 7twelve as the show by Waco painter Wendy Michelle Davis draws on Cameron Park as her inspiration.

The 13 canvases that make up the exhibit, which will run through October, create a sort of tour guide for the park, one complete with a hand-painted map.

Park regulars likely will recognize the sights: The mouth of the Bosque, Lovers Leap, the view from Brazos Park East, Jacob’s Ladder, bamboo groves and cedar brakes.

For Davis, 42, Cameron Park became a natural friend shortly after she moved to Waco from California in 2018. A native Californian and daughter to a U.S. Forest Service administrator, the outdoors were a major love and the riverside Waco park fed the spirit on what became twice weekly jaunts with her dog.

“It’s rejuvenating, being in nature,” she said. As Davis sought to find subjects for her painting, a lifelong interest in art honed by community college classes, she found the trees, river and views at hand an obvious choice. ‘I’ve spent a ton of time there.”