Carl Hoover: Future for local arts may safeguard community

Both McDurham and Bess have demonstrated creativity, openness and a sensitivity to diverse communities in their background and as Waco arts supporters get back to rebuilding a local music, theater and visual arts scene hit by COVID-19 for more than a year, their leadership and vision seems to promise a continued vitality of the arts in the years ahead.

That comes on top of yeoman’s work from Creative Waco and existing arts groups, new and old, who improvised community support and attention over the last year and a half, a time that saw some artists, groups and venues shut their doors due to lockdowns, limited audiences, customer declines and, well, fatigue if not outright exhaustion. We’re not out of the woods yet — more on that later — but Waco can take pride in their efforts to keep art, both visual and performing, in the public’s eye and our communal memory.

Then COVID-19’s delta variant hit.

In spite of a significant vaccinated population added to COVID-19 survivors with antibodies from the experience, McLennan County hit new records in hospitalizations this month with the disease affecting more children and young adults than before. Deaths continue to rise as do new cases.