Carl Hoover: Sampling the Waco entertainment screen, present and (perhaps) future

This fall has seen the transformation of many Waco arts, both visual and performing, as social distancing, bans on large crowds, masking requirements and patron reluctance to go out force alternative ways of reaching audiences.
In many ways, the Waco entertainment scene is shifting to the Waco entertainment screen.
I’ve sampled some in recent weeks: Baylor Theater productions of “The Revolutionists,” “Sister Suffragettes” and last weekend’s musical “[title of show];” the Deep in the Heart Film Festival; the Climate Crisis Art Exhibit; the Martin Museum’s exhibit of Japanese prints (the museum’s Audubon show is online now, too); Keep Waco Loud’s “Waco’s Got Talent” show; artist Rocky Kelley’s debut of a painting; and probably something else, but the memory fails me.
More is ahead. I plan to catch McLennan Theatre’s “Tristan and Isolde” once it goes online and some of this weekend’s “Epiphanies” new play festival, while two more Baylor productions, one in-person and another online, are in the wings for late October. Baylor School of Music has been livestreaming some of its student ensembles and the Waco Community Band recently put up video of its in-person concert from last week. The Waco Symphony Orchestra has sent out occasional links to small performances of classical music and the Waco Civic Theatre is preparing an online version of its STARS fundraiser for November.
As hundreds of Waco teachers and businesspersons are finding in these COVID-19 days, producing video, whether of a stage performance, a lecture or a Zoom discussion group, is harder and more time-consuming that an average viewer might suspect.
There are issues with lighting, camera angles, sound and microphones, editing, mixing, online platforms for distribution and ticketing — as directors, producers and artists are finding, that list can go on and on.
Some transitions have worked well. The Deep in the Heart Film Festival offered plenty of material for home viewing, seasoned with generally interesting live Zoom conversations with indie filmmakers. Katie Selman and Terry Bluez proved more entertaining hosts than some of the talent that came through their show. The Climate Crisis Art Show offered an interesting virtual gallery walkthrough for its pieces and reminded me a little of the Art Center Waco’s video walkthrough of its planned new center that’s on its website.
“The Revolutionists” proved well-staged and well-acted, though it probably benefited from the play’s small cast and minimalist staging. The singing and accompaniment in “[title of show]” came through enough to make me wish I could have heard the more robust in-person performances — or laughed at lines the socially-distanced (and perhaps masked) audience missed.
Enough of these productions worked, in fact, that I suspect online video may become part of future Waco stage productions and art exhibits, even as we return to our seats in a future where COVID-19 is better contained and fears relaxed. Publishers are loosing restrictions on videos of stage performances and local producers may find new customers perfectly comfortable to support — and buy tickets — from home.
The humanness of live performance — the singer who looks you in the eye as he sings, the actor who bares her soul to you onstage, the electricity between a performer at the top of his game and an audience that knows it — can’t be replicated and I will miss it until it returns.
At the same time, our arts organizations and producers may find video changes old ways of doing things. Cheaper, limited online productions might help expand and diversify a company’s season, particularly where physical production costs prove constraining. Online ticketing may offer flexibility and choice that in-person sales might not. Restricted video of a limited-run performance might give customers some flexibility to see performers when physical schedules don’t allow.
Convenience rules in the world of Netflix and though many of the local shifts to online presentation are made from necessity, thinking of customer convenience might help guide the Waco arts scene — art screens included — ahead.
