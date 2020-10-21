Carl Hoover: Sampling the Waco entertainment screen, present and (perhaps) future

As hundreds of Waco teachers and businesspersons are finding in these COVID-19 days, producing video, whether of a stage performance, a lecture or a Zoom discussion group, is harder and more time-consuming that an average viewer might suspect.

There are issues with lighting, camera angles, sound and microphones, editing, mixing, online platforms for distribution and ticketing — as directors, producers and artists are finding, that list can go on and on.

Some transitions have worked well. The Deep in the Heart Film Festival offered plenty of material for home viewing, seasoned with generally interesting live Zoom conversations with indie filmmakers. Katie Selman and Terry Bluez proved more entertaining hosts than some of the talent that came through their show. The Climate Crisis Art Show offered an interesting virtual gallery walkthrough for its pieces and reminded me a little of the Art Center Waco’s video walkthrough of its planned new center that’s on its website.

“The Revolutionists” proved well-staged and well-acted, though it probably benefited from the play’s small cast and minimalist staging. The singing and accompaniment in “[title of show]” came through enough to make me wish I could have heard the more robust in-person performances — or laughed at lines the socially-distanced (and perhaps masked) audience missed.