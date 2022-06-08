Cartoonist John Lucas to hold Waco signing at Bankston's on Wednesday

Veteran cartoonist John Lucas, whose art has graced such famed characters as Deadpool, Conan the Barbarian, Superman, Wolverine and Mad magazine's Alfred E. Neuman, will sign copies of his books and artwork Wednesday at Bankston's Sports Memorabilia, Comics & Collectibles.

Lucas, 54, has spent more than 30 years as a graphic artist, with jobs spanning the collaborative art assembled in a comic book or graphic novel: penciller, inker, colorist, illustrator and writer.

His work has appeared in DC Comics, DC Vertigo, Caliber Comics, Insight Comics and Ahoy! Comics among other publishers. Based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he lives with his wife Mindy, Lucas is in Waco to visit family in Robinson, where he attended junior high and high school, graduating from Robinson High School in 1986.

He came to Bankston's in 2019 in support of Jeremy Holt's graphic novel "Before Houdini," which imagines a young Erich Weiss (Harry Houdini) called in to help find and catch Jack the Ripper. It's a sequel to "After Houdini," where a fictitious son of the master escape artist sets out to rescue his father caught in a World War I spy mission. Lucas was the illustrator for both novels.

He's presently the regular artist on the Frankie Stein strip in the kids' comic anthology "Monster Fun," published by Rebellion Comics, which also published "2000 AD" and one of its most famous characters, Judge Dredd. Lucas also is working on several projects for new Texas comics publisher Big Deal Comics.

Later this year, Lucas' own book "Monsterhands" will come out, published by Les Humanoids. What's it about? Lucas keeps his cards close. "It's in the title," he said.

