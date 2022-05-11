Chalk Waco festival expands immersive vision for weekend run downtown

This weekend's Chalk Waco, an expansion of last year's Chalk + Walk on Austin Avenue, lacks only skywriting in a blue sky to turn it into an immersive experience.

There's an extra block of Austin Avenue added for street art, extending the festival from the 500 block to the 800 block. Flanking passersby walking the chalk is more wall art on building exteriors and blocks of pop-up selfie stations and interactives from four blocks of participating businesses.

Rounding out the sensory experiences are live music, both from groups on the Seventh Street pedestrian plaza stage and street performers, and the sounds of children at play at various kids' activities; aromas from food trucks; and the (imagined) tactile sense of clothing, couture, accessories and hats on display in Saturday night's "Every Color Is Beautiful" fashion show.

For those into numbers, this year's event features four street markets, participation from more than 60 artists, more than 100 vendors and more than 70 sponsors. Last year's street festival, constrained by some COVID-19 precautions, drew some 12,000 people and organizers think that given good weather, that number will be topped.

"We have more space for more people and more participation from our community partners," said Fiona Bond, executive director of arts advocacy nonprofit Creative Waco, one of the event organizers. "It was such a win last year for Waco."

Project manager Julie Cervantes, a Waco artist and Spanish teacher, said interest in participation in this year's event forced organizers to look for more space to accommodate additional wall art beyond the space at the Seventh Street plaza used last year. "We had so many sponsors, we had to get an extra wall," she said, noting that artists and sponsors are collaborating on 29 wall murals or images.

Participating street markets including the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, Eastside Market, Anthem Stories Market and LuluBelle's Market will set up off Austin Avenue to facilitate Chalk Waco foot traffic and give space for merchants with shopping pop-ups and selfie stations. Each market area will have food and drink vendors. Beer and wine also will be sold on-site in to-go cups.

A stage at the pedestrian plaza will host music, theater and dance performances both days. It's also the center for Saturday's fashion event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., which features clothing, hats, couture, leather, jewelry and more created by "Heart Hatter" Logan Allison, Roxana Robles, Rocco, Ms. Yik, SAGE and 11:38. The stand-alone show also has music from Romeo Vaughn and DJ Matt At Home. Providing food and drink for the ticketed event are Milo All Day, Tru Jamaica, Stay Classy Waco, Brotherwell Brewery and Balcones Distillery.

Seating is limited to 150 people. VIP tickets, which include seating near the runway, are $60 with promenade tickets at $30, both available online at eventbrite.com.

A Family Fun Zone near Austin's on the Avenue will offer activities for kids while Skate Waco will run a roller-skating rink in the LuluBelle's Market area.

Chalk Waco attendees can vote on their favorite piece of art, with the top vote-getter receiving a People's Choice honors. A judging panel of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek, Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce vice president Rachel Pate and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Andrea Kosar will choose other category winners with the awards announced at 4 p.m. Sunday.

