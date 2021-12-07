'Christmas Carol,' 'Little House' debut on Waco holiday stages

The Wild Imaginings ensemble tell the tale from the ghosts’ perspectives of Christmases past, present and future. “It’s almost like a Greek chorus of ghosts narrating the story,” Sutton said.

The 12-person company will perform on the Stratton’s main floor and staircase, a two-floor open space that Sutton says heightens the cast’s singing of Christmas carols, amplifying the story’s ethereal sense.

“A Christmas Carol” will be presented Friday through Sunday with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. planned for the Friday opening.

Americana flavors the Christmas show at the Waco Civic Theatre this weekend with James DeVita’s “A Little House Christmas” drawing its spirit and characters from Wilder’s books inspired by her farming family’s experience in settling the Midwest.

Director Krystal Marshall said the play distills some of the Christmases found in the book series as well as several episodes of the television series “Little House on the Prairie,” with the Ingalls family of fiddle-playing farmer Pa (Micah Key,) Ma (Joy Marshall), and daughters Laura (Sadie Thomas) and Mary (Olive Gibson) at its heart. They prepare for a Christmas with neighbors and family only to see a winter storm jeopardize a visit from Santa.