'Christmas Carol,' 'Little House' debut on Waco holiday stages

Christmas continues on Waco stages this weekend with productions drawn from novelists Charles Dickens and Laura Ingalls Wilder.
While the stories are familiar to many readers, the productions offer something new for their presenting companies.
For theater company Wild Imaginings, its staging of Dickens’ beloved “A Christmas Carol” will take place not on a formal stage but the ground floor of the Stratton Building in downtown Waco.
And for Waco Civic Theatre, its “A Little House Christmas,” based on Wilder’s novels of growing up on the Midwest frontier, marks a new addition to the theater’s traditional holiday presentations.
Since its founding about two years ago, the Wild Imaginings company has performed in a variety of spaces, including the coffeehouse Common Grounds, downtown’s Cultivate 7twelve and Zoom screens linking multiple spaces.
The Stratton Building, now home to Anthem Stories and Stratton Lofts, is new territory for both the company and the public. “It’s the first public event at the Stratton and we’re really excited to be the first,” director Trent Sutton said.
True to the company’s mission and spirit, its “Christmas Carol” puts a different spin on Dickens’ story about Christmas Eve ghosts who transform a tight-fisted miser’s spirit.
The Wild Imaginings ensemble tell the tale from the ghosts’ perspectives of Christmases past, present and future. “It’s almost like a Greek chorus of ghosts narrating the story,” Sutton said.
The 12-person company will perform on the Stratton’s main floor and staircase, a two-floor open space that Sutton says heightens the cast’s singing of Christmas carols, amplifying the story’s ethereal sense.
“A Christmas Carol” will be presented Friday through Sunday with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. planned for the Friday opening.
Americana flavors the Christmas show at the Waco Civic Theatre this weekend with James DeVita’s “A Little House Christmas” drawing its spirit and characters from Wilder’s books inspired by her farming family’s experience in settling the Midwest.
Director Krystal Marshall said the play distills some of the Christmases found in the book series as well as several episodes of the television series “Little House on the Prairie,” with the Ingalls family of fiddle-playing farmer Pa (Micah Key,) Ma (Joy Marshall), and daughters Laura (Sadie Thomas) and Mary (Olive Gibson) at its heart. They prepare for a Christmas with neighbors and family only to see a winter storm jeopardize a visit from Santa.
The 10-person cast, half adults and half children, act, sing and dance in the round, staging that brings the audience close to the characters and the action. Marshall praised the work of technical director and lighting designer Chaz Macklin for evoking the warmth and closeness of the Ingalls’ cabin.
While fans of Wilder’s “Little House” books and the television series are obviously part of the intended audience, Marshall said the play stands on its own even for those unfamiliar with the Ingalls family. “It’s such a sweet show,” she said.
“A Little House Christmas” opens Friday and continues through Sunday. Waco Civic Theatre’s next holiday production is “The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year,” which runs Dec. 17-19.