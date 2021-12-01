Christmas-centric Waco weekend opens seasonal events

Call it pent-up demand for in-person Christmas celebrations that largely went virtual or postponed altogether due to COVID-19, but there's a lot of Christmasing in store this weekend, from tree lighting, Santa visits and light displays to holiday decorations and shopping.

Kicking much of that off Friday night — at least the holiday activities that didn't crank up after Thanksgiving — is a fuller Waco Wonderland at downtown's Heritage Square, with gatherings now allowed for the lighting of the city's holiday tree, visits with Santa and a Saturday morning Christmas parade.

Last year many of the city's holiday celebrations went online as COVID-19 cases started to soar. That interrupted the growing community participation in Waco Wonderland, a weekend of Christmas activities, eating and shopping centered at Heritage Square.

"In 2018 and 2019, we really hit our stride with how the event was flowing," said city of Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook. More than 7,500 people had turned out for the Friday night Christmas tree lighting and fireworks, with weekend attendance averaging some 25,000 people, he said.