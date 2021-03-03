"Clue" pulls in MCC audience to sleuth whodunnit

Characters sing — it’s a musical, after all — with accompaniment by pianist Daniel Farris. Ushers will pass out tiny pencils and paper for audience members to keep track of clues and eliminate suspects, just as they would in the game, and the house lights will go up after major clues for audiences to write.

So who did it? Not even the cast knows by the time the opening number begins, said Taylor. Three audience members selected at random and called to the stage will select cards naming the murderer, the weapon and the room.

Mr. Boddy gets a peek before the cards are sealed in an envelope, which sets the other part of the musical in motion: He’s the one dropping clues in dialogue for the cast to find out which one of them did it.

While audience members are in the dark for much of the musical, imagine how it feels onstage when your character may or may not be the guilty party.

“There are 216 potential endings. It’s a big challenge,” the director said. Not only do actors have to memorize alternate lines triggered by dialogue cues, they have to learn those cues as well and create a character that’s believable both innocent and guilty, although suspicious is the logical middle ground here. “It’s kind of been a bear to rehearse,” Taylor admitted.