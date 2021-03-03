"Clue" pulls in MCC audience to sleuth whodunnit

After months where the major question for McLennan Theatre was whether COVID-19 would affect a production, the question changes at this weekend’s performances of “Clue the Musical” to who did it?
The musical inspired by the Parker Brothers board game goes on stage Thursday through Saturday, the first time the theater has mounted an indoor production since mid-March last year. Communitywide and school coronavirus measures at that time shut down the remainder of its 2019-2020 season and limited the start of its 2020-21 season to virtual or outdoor productions.
Those who attend in person will be asked to mask and observe social distancing with the PAC seating capacity reduced to 75 seats for spacing considerations. Thursday’s performance, part of the Hearts in the Arts gala that raises funds for MCC’s performance arts students and programs, has sold out and Friday’s performance has as well.
In-person audiences, however, will get to play the game of the game of the play, complete. “For a live audience, the show is basically a live interactive version of the board game,” said director Joseph Taylor.
The board game pits players, each representing a color-coded character, in solving a murder with three components: Who did it, in what mansion room the killer did it, and with what weapon.
In the musical, the character of Mr. Boddy (Nick Marquez) joins the familiar Colonel Mustard (Garland Patterson), Mrs. Peacock (Brianna Cowart), Professor Plum (Lee Brown), Mr. Green (Jackson Parker), Ms. Scarlet (Ash Meador) and Mrs. White (Charlie Jay) with an addition, the detective (Victoria Parham), standing in for game players trying to solve the mystery. Spoiler alert: Boddy won’t make it to Act 2.
Characters sing — it’s a musical, after all — with accompaniment by pianist Daniel Farris. Ushers will pass out tiny pencils and paper for audience members to keep track of clues and eliminate suspects, just as they would in the game, and the house lights will go up after major clues for audiences to write.
So who did it? Not even the cast knows by the time the opening number begins, said Taylor. Three audience members selected at random and called to the stage will select cards naming the murderer, the weapon and the room.
Mr. Boddy gets a peek before the cards are sealed in an envelope, which sets the other part of the musical in motion: He’s the one dropping clues in dialogue for the cast to find out which one of them did it.
While audience members are in the dark for much of the musical, imagine how it feels onstage when your character may or may not be the guilty party.
“There are 216 potential endings. It’s a big challenge,” the director said. Not only do actors have to memorize alternate lines triggered by dialogue cues, they have to learn those cues as well and create a character that’s believable both innocent and guilty, although suspicious is the logical middle ground here. “It’s kind of been a bear to rehearse,” Taylor admitted.
After performing the murder mystery live to show audience members whodunnit, the MCC cast may sigh with the accomplishment — they did it.
Saturday’s performance was approaching a sellout at press time, but those unable to secure a ticket can view the livestreams carried on the McLennan Theater YouTube channel at the time of the performances.