Color me blue: Immersive downtown Waco art show surrounds viewers

A world in blue awaits behind the doors leading off the main gallery space at Cultivate 7twelve.

Walls painted blue up to the ceiling rafters. Blue carpeting with a lighter blue stripe that runs into and up the walls. A basketball goal with blue rim. Two large fabric canvases in various shades of blue. A wall of Time magazine “Person of the Year” covers, all in blues. Blue bunches of dried flowers and leaves. Smaller canvases with combinations of blue and white.

Interrupting, or perhaps accenting, the blue motif in the back room is a dark bank of theater seats, some custom-built chairs and a white canvas splashed with wine because, yes, that’s how it was created on opening night.

“The whole space is artwork,” explained its creator, Waco designer Gabby Storey.”Art is so much more than canvases or pieces of art on the wall.”

Storey’s exhibit, “Extra-Ordinary: Breaking Boundaries Through Blue,” seeks to put a different spin on ordinary objects and scenes by reframing them in unexpected color. The exhibit runs through April 15 with interactive events from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and April 15. Admission to those events is $39 with attendance capped at 25.

The immersive experience comes naturally to Storey, with art and design flavoring much of what she does. A 2019 Pepperdine University graduate in advertising and multimedia design with an art concentration, she works in real estate as chief of staff for Brazos River Capital. She also runs her own design firm, gmariecreative.com, which encompasses furniture, clothing, interior design, murals, even creative dinners.

Her intent in “Extra-Ordinary” is to offer an experience in art as environment rather than an object for viewing. The Friday night events expand on that with music and specialty cocktails, which can be colored blue on request, expanding the sensory palette beyond the visual. There’s also the dimension of creating something new while in that environment.

“Overall, I wanted to create a fun, immersive core and create a space where people feel energized and inspired,” Storey said.

The challenge in creating a blue room came in picking shades that complemented or contrasted with what had been painted or installed previously. “The choices narrow with your selections,” she said, adding with a laugh that she’s now “fast friends” with the staff at Sherwin Williams paint store.

