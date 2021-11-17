Comedian brings 3-night improv to Waco for teen program

Improvisational comedy, by definition, fits whatever situation in which it’s deployed and touring comic/instructor Michael Glatzmaier will offer three consecutive nights that show differing angles to the craft.

Glatzmaier, currently on the road but originally from Washington state, will host improv programs Thursday through Saturday nights at Bare Arms Brewing, with offerings including music, an “Improvised Drinking” workshop, standup and improv performances.

It’s a return to Bare Arms for the 31-year-old Glatzmaier, who performed there in August. This time he brings a varied lineup aimed at raising money for his MG Teams program and shooting footage for an ongoing documentary that pairs onstage comedy performances with a look at life on the road in between.

The three-night stand starts Thursday with a night of standup and improv comedy with a musical flavor with Glatzmaier joined by comics Mike Hudak and Daniel Celiz.

Glatzmaier and Los Angeles comic Jake Sanders will team Friday on “Improvised Drinking,” a workshop on improv comedy and limited to those who are of drinking age. Saturday is a night of improv performance, with Glatzmaier, Sanders, comic Eric Patno and others in a program Glatzmaier compares to the television improv series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”