Comic, former rapper Chingo Bling sees health in humor in return to Waco Hippodrome

At least, that’s the plan. Like many performers across the nation, Bling is learning the start-and-stop nature of live performance in a COVID-interrupted time.

“I was booked to do five shows at an El Paso comedy club. The first show was a Thursday night and it was great, but on Friday, the club was determined to be a bar and was shut down,” Bling said.

Then there was his summer 2020 with nothing but dates booked in California. The state shut down comedy clubs as part of its COVID-19 lockdown.

A gig at the Addison Improv in late May, before a June COVID-19 surge that backtracked the opening of many bars and clubs, put him back on stage and it felt good, even with fewer tables, butcher paper on tables for sanitation, temperature checks for attendees, no menus and the like.

“It still felt intimate and the laughs were still strong,” he recalled. “I was worried I’d be rusty, but I think we were hungry to be on stage and be around people. There was a lot of adrenaline and excitement. Once you got that first laugh, the insecurities went away.”

So does he have new pandemic material to try out these days?