Comic Nephew Tommy to headline Waco Hippodrome show

Comic-actor Thomas Miles, best known as “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-host Nephew Tommy, will headline two “COVID Comedy Relief” shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday at the Waco Hippodrome.

In addition to his comedy work, the Houston native and Texas A&M University graduate has appeared in such movies as “A Madea Halloween” and “Think Like a Man,” hosts the television series “Ready to Love” and has emceed the celebrity-studded Essence Festival and Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Megafest.