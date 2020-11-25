 Skip to main content
Comic Nephew Tommy to headline Waco Hippodrome show
Nephew Tommy (Thomas Miles)

Thomas Miles

 Innovative Artists photo

Comic-actor Thomas Miles, best known as “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” co-host Nephew Tommy, will headline two “COVID Comedy Relief” shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday at the Waco Hippodrome.

In addition to his comedy work, the Houston native and Texas A&M University graduate has appeared in such movies as “A Madea Halloween” and “Think Like a Man,” hosts the television series “Ready to Love” and has emceed the celebrity-studded Essence Festival and Bishop T.D. Jakes’ Megafest.

Tickets to Friday’s shows are $40.

