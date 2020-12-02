Comic William Lee Martin going Christmas positive in Hippodrome show

Texas comic William Lee Martin brings another Christmas show to the Waco Hippodrome on Saturday, but the year between those performances hasn’t been much to smile about.

Last year found the Fort Worth comedian with a considerable head of steam in his career. He had two comedy specials available through Amazon Prime, full live audiences and a calendar of bookings for 2020.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and a promising spring evaporated in canceled shows and lockdowns. “They shut down everything funny in America,” he said. “That was fun.”

Martin, who performed as Cowboy Bill until about three years ago, pivoted online in the downtime, with such programs as a 4 p.m. daily Facebook Live “Daily Chat Y’all” and a “24-Hour Livestream.”

Performing his material before a camera that couldn’t laugh back took some adjusting, but fans flocked to the other side of that camera, with Martin expanding his online audience from some 40,000 to nearly 400,000 these days, he said.

As before, Martin’s humor is largely observational, drawn from his life as a husband and father.