Creative Waco lobbies for votes for concert series grant

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco hopes to steer Waco residents to online voting over the next five days for a chance to fund a live concert series at the city's Bridge Street Plaza amphitheater.

Waco is one of 36 cities, and the only Texas city, qualifying for the voting round in this year's Levitt AMP Grant Awards, which underwrite concert series in small to midsized American cities.

The top 20 cities receiving votes move to a final selection round with 10 winners announced Nov. 15. The Levitt AMP Grant, if Waco wins one, would provide $90,000 over three years to underwrite a concert series at the Bridge Street Plaza.

Those wishing to vote can do so online at vote.levitt.org/locations/waco or text 866-267-2023 with the keyword WACO. Voting deadline is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.