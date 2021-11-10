Dancing feet propel Baylor Theatre's ‘Footloose’

More than a generation ago, the fact of Baylor Theatre staging the pro-dance musical “Footloose” on a campus officially adverse to dancing would have dripped with irony if not a touch of rebellion.

A lot has happened in that generational span, however. President Robert Sloan formally opened Baylor to social dancing in 1996 with a dance at Fountain Mall and the school’s sexual abuse scandals of the early 2010s showed some student behavior far more serious and consequential than dancing on university property.

So why “Footloose”? The answer is close to that found in the 1984 movie and the 1998 musical drawn from that film: It’s fun.

For a theater world reconnecting with audiences after more than a year of productions paused or distanced due to COVID-19 restrictions, having fun is reason enough.

“The movie is about 40 years old and it felt like time to revive a classic. It’s a fun, celebratory story,” explained director and Baylor theater professor John-Michael Marrs. “It’s about the joy of life and celebrating life.”