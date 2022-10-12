Epiphanies theater fest features Waco play premiere, playwright visit

An epiphany is the experience of a sudden realization or insight, but it's serendipity that Waco theater company Wild Imaginings is enjoying this week at its Epiphanies New Works Festival of new plays.

The festival, in its second year, holds public readings of four top finishers in its call for original plays with a staged production of last year's winner.

This year's serendipity? Los Angeles playwright Amy Tofte, who wrote last year's winner "Cardboard Castles Hung on Walls," comes to Waco this week fresh off of being chosen a finalist in the Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival.

She's also winner of a 2015 Nicholl Fellowship in screenwriting from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and winner of the 2020 Todd McNerney Playwriting Award for her play "Righteous Among Us."

"It's really an exciting thing," said Wild Imaginings founder and director Trent Sutton, who will be performing in "Cardboard Castles" this weekend.

The staged play joins readings of this year's four selections:

"The Wine Vignettes," Dani Nelson, 6 p.m. Saturday

"The River East," Michael Quinn, 8 p.m. Saturday

"Un Hombre: a Golem Story," Stephen Kaplan, 2 p.m. Sunday

"The Handless King," Harley Elias, 4 p.m. Sunday

For Tofte, seeing the first physical staging of her play is only part of the experience: The Los Angeles-based playwright, a native South Dakotan, relishes the chance to travel and see how audiences across the country react to her material.

"When I went back to school in 2008, to get my MFA in playwriting, I really wanted to travel. I wanted to write in a way that my writing would take me to different places," she said in an interview this week.

Those travels have taken her to Arkansas, Alaska, Chicago, Seattle, Portland and Washington, D.C. in recent years and shaped not only her perception of potential audiences, but life outside her particular circle of friends and associates. "I want to tell stories that can be told anywhere," she said. Getting feedback from actors, directors and audiences from across the country give her insights not only of how other people live and think, but what's in her own writing that she didn't see. "They help me see things I didn't realize were even there," she said.

Sutton and Wild Imaginings will perform the first staging of "Cardboard Castles Hung on Walls," part of the festival's design to give feedback to writers, a crucial component for many playwrights eager to see how their plays work with audiences.

Count Tofte in that category, who's anticipating the audience talk-backs scheduled after each performance. "I'm going to learn so much while I'm here. I want to know how this work hits a Waco audience," she said.

She's a prolific playwright and screenwriter, with multiple projects underway. She frequently squirrels away observations and encounters for future use in characters and scenes, pulling them out as needed. "Cardboard Castles" proved a matter of a character, an unhoused or homeless man named Rik-Tikka, finally finding a place in a stage home.

Inspiring the latter were small, "funky, a little hip" art galleries that dot Tofte's Los Angeles and Tikka proved the perfect catalyst or perhaps foil for an encounter the playwright imagined taking place in a gallery. An artist and a politician start arguing about the proper way to address the problem of the homeless, not seeing a person affected by it who's in front of them.

"The play is a little bit an indictment of the left," Tofte said, but more of her ongoing exploration of how limited our knowledge and views of those not like us are. The fact that her play will be presented in an art gallery, Cultivate 7twelve, is icing on the cake. In addition to its winning selection in the Epiphanies festival, the play was a semifinalist in the 2021 Bay Area Playwrights Festival.

Tofte has other collaborations and writing projects making their debuts or approaching them. There's a screen adaptation of her 2011 "Flesh Eating Tiger" in the works; an opera derived from one of her plays through the Boston Opera Collaborative's "Opera Bites" contest; the publication of her sci-fi mystery play "Women Of 4G"; and her book "Icons and Instincts," a memoir by choreographer Vincent Paterson, whose credits include work with pop icons Michael Jackson and Madonna.

And, of course, all sorts of ideas floating in her head waiting their time to enter her writing stage. "I'd really like to write something for a South Dakotan audience," she said, explaining it would be a case of how broad categorizations of politics and geography are often wrong. "South Dakotans are very kind and generous people, and very independent."

Sutton said Tofte's appearance is a sign how the Epiphanies festival has caught the attention of budding and established playwrights across the country. A dozen readers helped Sutton and primary readers Suzi Elnaggar and Rosalind Jackson-Roe winnow more than 300 entries down to the four finalists. Many of those entering this year's competition had entered last year. "The festival has really exploded in a way we weren't expecting. Our retention is off the charts," he said. "Waco is on the map as a place to develop new and exciting work."