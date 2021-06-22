Faith, sexuality clash in Baylor Theatre's "Wills and Secession"

When Baylor University graduate student Chelsea Curto looked for a play for her master’s thesis production in direction, she decided she wanted something from Singapore, the multicultural city in which she grew up.

Curto, 31, selected “Wills and Secession,” a two-woman play by Singaporean playwright Eleanor Wong, which gave the student director an opportunity to share something outside of the Western culture that dominates much of American theater.

It came with a challenge, however: Curto didn’t have any actors of Asian descent, much less Singaporean ones, in the Baylor students available for casting. So she contacted Wong for her advice. The playwright gave Curto permission for her casting as her play didn’t address race as much as faith and family. Wong did, however, request it retain its setting in Singapore.

Waco audiences will get to see the result when “Wills and Secession” runs for three performances Thursday through Saturday at Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. The story examines the conflict between two sisters, Ellen and Grace Toh, who come together in 1990s Singapore in the aftermath of their father’s serious illness. Ellen (Macy Lapham) is a New York attorney married to a woman (Kayla Bush) while Grace (Hannah Charles) is married to a conservative Christian pastor.