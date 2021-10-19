Famed Waco artist Kermit Oliver lets the viewer interpret in career-spanning retrospective

Houston arts writer Susie Kalil curated the exhibit, working with Waco collector Thomas Leath, a friend of Oliver, to assemble the show from private and public collections. It draws pieces from private collections in Houston, Dallas and Waco, and public institutions such as the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Several of those paintings make their public debut, Kalil said, and the combination of familiar works with ones rarely seen creates some of the new stories suggested by the exhibit’s title, she noted.

Oliver’s work addresses universal issues of birth, death, life and regeneration, with symbolism that speaks beyond boundaries of gender, age, ethnicity or culture, she said. The stories he tells hang in private collections around the world and museums such as the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Dallas Museum of Art and Baylor University’s Martin Museum of Art.

“We need the kind of stories that Kermit is putting before us. The stories are personal to him, but up to the viewer to complete. Every person will see something different. The way the works are juxtaposed, each time you will see something new,” she said.