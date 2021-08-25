Foiling around: Melodrama returns to Brazos Theatre

Brazos Theatre revisits its villainous moustache-twirling days next month with the return of a melodrama, though a freshly minted one.

The theater will stage “Fool Proof: Or ... Curses, Fooled Again,” written by company member B.J. Williams.

Theater director Beth Richards said the theater was on the verge of casting the stage comedy two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut down live performances and productions.

“We kept thinking, ‘A couple of weeks and this will die down...’,” she said. “We know that story.”

Two years later, but this time with a vaccine and encouraged masking, the melodrama is back, complete with popcorn and paper wads sold to audience members wanting to throw something at the villain.

The storyline — as if they matter much where melodramas are concerned — involves a ranch owner and his wife who are closing in on paying off their property when an evil banker intervenes and rewrites the deed for himself. Throw in several cases of mistaken identity, groan-worthy lines and puns, a plot twist or two and you have what makes melodrama a family-friendly crowd-pleaser for the Brazos Theatre.