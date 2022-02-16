Friends make, share art in downtown gallery show

Artist Betsy Ferguson says there’s plenty of common ground in her 32-year friendship with Michelle Noah. Both are married to emergency care doctors. Both have adult children. Both profess the same religious faith. Both like to travel and both are “comfortable in our own skins,” she said.

It’s their common ground as painters, however, that goes on display this month with their show “When Friendship Meets Art” at downtown art space Cultivate 7twelve.

Ferguson, who lives in Waco, and the Dallas-based Noah are showing about two dozen of their oils and acrylic paintings in the exhibit. Their paintings range from 16-by-20-inche studies to a large 4-by-6-foot work.

Their friendship may be shared, but their styles and subjects diverge. “She likes to paint Texas landscapes. I’m more into abstracts and flow,” Ferguson said, noting that they both have avoided painting their children as subjects. On the other hand, they like the same types of palette and lean into impressionism. “We’re both strong women and use a lot of color in our work,” she said.