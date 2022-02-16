Friends make, share art in downtown Waco gallery show

Artist Betsy Ferguson says there’s plenty of common ground in her 32-year friendship with Michelle Noah. Both are married to emergency care doctors. Both have adult children. Both profess the same religious faith. Both like to travel and both are “comfortable in our own skins,” she said.
It’s their common ground as painters, however, that goes on display this month with their show “When Friendship Meets Art” at downtown art space Cultivate 7twelve.
Ferguson, who lives in Waco, and the Dallas-based Noah are showing about two dozen of their oils and acrylic paintings in the exhibit. Their paintings range from 16-by-20-inche studies to a large 4-by-6-foot work.
Their friendship may be shared, but their styles and subjects diverge. “She likes to paint Texas landscapes. I’m more into abstracts and flow,” Ferguson said, noting that they both have avoided painting their children as subjects. On the other hand, they like the same types of palette and lean into impressionism. “We’re both strong women and use a lot of color in our work,” she said.
As painting filled more of their spare time as children grew older and with the odd hours of emergency care that husbands Terry Noah and Doug Ferguson worked at hospitals in Dallas and Nacogdoches, Ferguson and Noah found their friendship carried over into their art. The two supported each other as they worked through painting problems, as well as issues of marketing and exhibition. “Art can get really competitive. It’s a hard space to penetrate. Our friendship takes a lot of the competition out,” Ferguson explained.
While Noah teaches art at Christian schools in the Dallas area, Ferguson works as chief operating officer for The Odyssey Project, which creates business solutions for its clients, and shows her work monthly at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market.
Friday’s opening reception at Cultivate 7twelve will give both women the chance to talk about how their shared experiences inform their work. One more piece of common ground between the two? “We both have paint on our kitchen floor,” Ferguson laughed.