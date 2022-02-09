Ghosts of Waco implied in artist's Spirit House show at Art Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The spark that kicked off the 63-year-old artist’s work with spirit houses came several years ago when Livingston witnessed the destruction of old frame houses in Austin that once housed enslaved people. Others heard the noise of demolition; he heard something else. “I literally heard this home screaming in agony. It was the sound of nails being pulled out and wood screeching, but it was kind of like a living thing,” he recalled.

He paired that with years of working in neon to interpret the idea of an invisible energy inside a seemingly empty structure, creating an artistic spirit house.

On the outside, crafted from wood that once sheltered a family and witnessed its life, was a symbolic house. On the inside, glowing neon tubes made visible the energy that powered them.