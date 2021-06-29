Goon Squad Collective holds pop-up show

Consider it a visual counterpart to a punk rock show: a one-night pop-up exhibition that's bold, brash, individualistic and gone by morning.

It's the Goon Squad Collective Art Show, a pop-up featuring works by seven Waco artists and shown at Rogue Media, 715 Washington Ave., between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.

The show, hung on two, maybe three walls of Rogue Media's performing space, features about 30 pieces that are as varied as their creators. Abstracts with bright splashes of color. Large spray-painted roses. Skulls. Black-and-white prints of fantastical subjects. Portraits ranging from monsters and television characters to an oversized Snoop Dogg.

The event also will feature tables where artists can sell their works, food from Voncille's and Gelu Italian Ice, maybe even some live painting. And afterward, there's more: an after party at Truelove Bar, where it's an emo-themed My Chemical Wednesday.

"It's like an underground collective right now. It's not bluebonnets and landscapes and floral paintings," explained Waco native Russell Campbell, one of the seven artists and an organizer of the pop-up.