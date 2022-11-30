Grief, loss flavor weekend's plays on Waco stages

Two plays on Waco stages this weekend with kids at their heart explore more complicated and bittersweet emotions than the typical holiday cheer.

At Baylor Theatre, it's dealing with the loss of a loved one in its production "A Monster Calls," adapted from Patrick Ness' prize-winning novel of the same title.

At the Waco Hippodrome, the Heart of Texas Children's Theatre looks at the pangs of growing up and saying goodbye to loved objects of childhood in "The Velveteen Rabbit."

Baylor theater graduate student Chelsea Curto, who's directing "A Monster Calls," was delighted when her play choice was approved as her thesis production. "There's so much in this small play to unpack, the complexity of being human," they explained.

The play concerns Conor (Jack Norman IV), a 13-year-old boy who's emotionally torn by his mother's fading health due to cancer, the absence of a father and school problems. In his dreams one night, a monster comes to his bedroom window to tell two stories while demanding a third — the truth behind Conor's pain.

In the course of interacting with the monster, the boy grapples with his conflicted emotions before finding resolution.

"It's about connection and being human, and the power of storytelling," Curto said. Rather than casting a single actor as Conor's nightmare, the director uses her 12-actor company, with the monster played alternatively by characters in Colin's life.

Helping her cast deal with unwinding the emotions of childhood trauma, even if fictional, was the production's costume designer Sarah Mosher, who shared her experience and training as an artistic certified mental health practitioner, Curto said.

Though the play concerns emotional material with a monster at its core, it's suitable for older school-age audiences and several middle school groups are scheduled to attend, the director said.

For Heart of Texas Children's Theatre director Petra Williams, "The Velveteen Rabbit" offers a change of pace from the new company's fall debut "How I Became a Pirate."

That production, which Williams directed, was a musical and largely light-hearted entertainment. "The Velveteen Rabbit," adapted by James Still from the beloved children's book by Margery Williams, works in different emotional territory.

Still recasts the story as a memory play, with an older Steve (Ric Maddox) recalling his childhood years when a young Steve (Williams) imagined his toys had real lives. In the book and play, the boy's stuffed rabbit (Rachel Tucker) yearns to become real. Although mocked for that by shiny, mechanical toys like a Train (Lexie Rains) and a Boat (Diamond Akridge), the rabbit finds wisdom from another stuffed animal, the Rocking Horse (Becca Shivers), who informs the rabbit that love brings its own wear-and-tear.

The rabbit's wish takes a serious turn when Steve becomes seriously ill and his toys and those of his older brother Ben (Ryan Kirby) must be thrown away. Love, however, and a Magic Fairy (Kelly MacGregor) prove life-giving in their own way, as the boy learns in looking back on childhood.

"It's about the bittersweetness of growing up," said Williams, who recommends the Emily Olson-directed play for children four or five years and older. "It's a little more serious. It deals with the complexities of sibling relationships and loss."

Kids probably won't be affected as emotionally as adults, she noted with a chuckle, speaking for generations of parents who read the final pages of "The Velveteen Rabbit" through their tears.

"The Velveteen Rabbit," with a holiday-flavored set by Simone Maddox, will have three performances at the Waco Hippodrome Saturday and Sunday.