Imagination soars in puppet-actor ‘Leonardo and the Flying Machine’

Imagination is required for both inventions and puppet shows, so it’s no surprise that it’s the magic ingredient of the puppet-actor hybrid “Leonardo and the Flying Machine.”

“This is about celebrating the life of the mind. The whole story is about the power of your dreams,” said story creator Michael Sullivan, assistant professor of set design in Baylor University’s theater department.

It’s also about how other people can help one achieve a dream and the production of “Leonardo,” with its multiple moving parts, professional actors and collaborators’ shifting schedules, illustrates that.

The seed for “Leonardo” was planted during a summer Sullivan spent studying puppetry in Germany, particularly the Salzburg Marionettes, in the early 2000s. Sullivan married the idea of mechanical actors (puppets) to a story about one of the world’s great inventors of machines, Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci. He imagined a story about da Vinci’s dream of a flying machine drawing the attention of his rivals, who sought to damage or break it, and turned it into a script.

Some years later, a faculty development grant at the University of Oklahoma, where he was teaching at the time, allowed him to stage a workshop production of his play with the Waco Children’s Theatre in the summer of 2008. Four years after that, director Fabrice Conte staged a production at St. Gregory’s University, complete with fully developed scenery and costumes created by Lloyd Cracknell, who had collaborated with Sullivan on the Waco production.

Flash forward nearly a decade, and “Leonardo” surfaced more than a year ago when Sullivan and retired Waco and McLennan Community College choreographer Jerry MacLauchlin were chatting about projects on which they could collaborate. They agreed on “Leonardo and the Flying Machine” and started preparing to launch it again. MacLauchlin, as director, helped update the script while Sullivan assembled a production team. Among those who signed up was past “Leonardo” collaborator and OU costume design professor Cracknell.

Juggling script changes, planning by the creative team, puppet creation and rehearsals, producing an educational packet and teachers’ guide to accompany the play, and COVID-19 disruptions and distractions complicated the path to the final product that debuts this week. “It’s just been a challenge — like the old days,” MacLauchlin chuckled.

The Young Festival Stage production mixes seven actors, including Joseph Taylor as Leonardo and Jarrod Wells as Michelangelo, with puppet characters operated by four puppeteers. The puppets used in “Leonardo” represent multiple styles, from rod puppets and string marionettes to hand puppets and shadow puppets.

In working with a story illuminating imagination and creativity, puppets expand a storyteller’s tools, Sullivan observed. “Puppets answer a lot of questions that you can’t,” he said.

Joining Sullivan, director MacLauchlin and costumer Cracknell are puppet and special effects creator Jordan Rousseau and lighting designer Jojo Percy.

If the production is successful and can gain backing, Sullivan sees “Leonardo” as a model for a theater production that could be integrated into school and college curricula.

