‘Indian Joe’ actress returns to Waco for scholarship fund

The latest chapter in the story of an unlikely friendship between Baylor University student Elizabeth A. Davis and irascible Waco homeless man Joe Lightfoot Gonzales brings Davis, now an established New York actress, back to Waco this weekend, this time to raise funds for a scholarship in Gonzales’ name.

Gonzales, known popularly as Indian Joe, was born Narciso Allala and lived his last two decades in Waco, after a childhood in Los Angeles and time in New York City, Nevada, Ohio, Colorado and Illinois. He died of cancer in 2014 at the age of 68, but his memory lives on in the musical Davis wrote about their sometimes prickly relationship, “My Name Is Not Indian Joe,” staged off-Broadway in 2018.

Davis and her co-star in that production, Broadway actor Robert Salas, will stage scenes from that piece, aided by Baylor theater faculty members Sam Henderson, Melissa Johnson and Lexie Rains plus the SHORE band, Saturday night to fund the scholarship Davis wants to establish in Gonzales’ name and memory.

She’ll emcee Saturday’s performance, guiding the audience through her time with Gonzales and the theater work that emerged from that experience. Davis also will attend the Sunday morning service at Church Under the Bridge, which currently meets at Magnolia Market at the Silos. The church’s open-air worshippers once included Gonzales, and she’ll present scenes from her work “Home: Entropic.”

Davis’ Waco visit precedes her return to New York to begin rehearsals for the highly anticipated all-female/female-identifying production of the musical “1776,” set to premiere on Broadway this fall at the Roundabout Theatre. She plays Thomas Jefferson in the musical, which focuses on the days leading to the signing of the Declaration of Independence,

The actress met Gonzales in 1999 when she was a Baylor theater student active in the inner-city work of nonprofit Mission Waco. While initially she might have seen him as an object for compassion or evangelism, she grew to know him as a complicated, passionate, argumentative individual, warts and all.

“He was my countermelody. We were singing in dissonance together, but making some sort of song,” she said, speaking by phone from Lubbock, where she and her five-year-old son Josiah were visiting her family on a break from New York.

As the 2003 Baylor grad established a career on the New York stage, which included a Tony Award nomination in 2012 for her performance in the musical “Once,” Davis translated the essence of their relationship into a stage piece “Joe,” then “Indian Joe, a Folk Musical,” and finally a 2018 off-Broadway production, “My Name Is Not Indian Joe,” directed by Don Scandino.

Working to sharpen her work on Gonzales, Davis had a workshop session with male inmates imprisoned at New York’s Rikers Island, to make sure her account of Gonzales’ past incarcerations rang true. In the process, she stumbled across what she is turning in to a separate theater piece: a garden on the grounds of the women’s prison at Rikers Island, nurtured by women inmates and sponsored by the Horticultural Society of New York.

That experience inspired her play “Overgrown,” commissioned by Madison Wells Live.

Davis and Salas, who worked on the news desk and wrote features with the Waco Tribune-Herald in the 1970s, will reprise some of their scenes from “My Name Is Not Indian Joe” on Saturday night as Davis pushes to fund a scholarship in Gonzales’ name, with $50,000 the endowment goal. “I would love to get it done with $50,000 in one night,” she said.

The Baylor theater department is supporting the production, providing faculty members as supporting actors, the Jones Theatre as stage and department chair DeAnna Toten Beard and John-Michael Marrs coordinating the Waco end of things.

Toten Beard emphasized the Gonzales scholarship is not a theater scholarship, but the department was more than willing to help an alumna in a good cause. Admission is free, but registration is required, available online at baylor.edu/theatre, and supporters also can make donations to the fund at the same site.

What started as a somewhat random encounter between a somewhat naive Baylor student and a grizzled veteran of life without a permanent home ended up changing both lives for the years that followed.

“This project has raised me,” Davis said. “This has been a life journey. It just happens to use theater as a means.”