Johnnyswim's Waco show marks end and beginning

Time off the road didn’t prove an existential moment for the performing duo and their wide-ranging mix of pop, blues and soul sound and personal lyrics, although Abner said it did involve “existential anxiety.”

Their live show and road touring is a major part of what Johnnyswim considers itself over its 16 years, he said. “It’s what we built our identity on. The music we make — we never consider what’s going to work on radio. Our sense of service is in the music we create and play for others and when people feel seen and known in our music, that feels righteous for us,” he explained.

It’s no surprise, then, that the duo is naming their latest album, created during their COVID-19 downtime and targeted for a mid-spring release, “Johnnyswim.” One of their challenges in the weeks to come is narrowing down the 20 or so new songs they’ve written recently for inclusion on the album. The new material, some of which they’ll play on Saturday, came during a break in the duo’s ongoing cycle of writing, touring and touching base at home.