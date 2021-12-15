Johnnyswim's Waco show marks end and beginning

The indie duo Johnnyswim often has opened or closed a tour in Waco with a Silobration performance at Magnolia Market at the Silos. Saturday’s performance there feels like both.
It comes after a long period where COVID-19 disruptions and cancellations prevented the twosome, married couple Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez, from touring. Coming before a holiday break of several weeks ending their fall events and activities and before a spring promising a return to the road, it seems like both an end and a start, and one performed in front of friends, Amanda said in a phone interview from a stop in Park City, Utah.
“We feel like we’re home when we’re in Waco,” Amanda said. “This is going to be the kind of show we’ve done at Silobration.”
The Los Angeles-based Johnnyswim, who’ve become personal friends with Magnolia founders and owners Chip and Joanna Gaines over the last seven years, has performed multiple times for Magnolia events and are the subject of a Magnolia Network series “The Johnnyswim Show,” which will open to a broader viewing audience in January when the network seen on the Discovery+ streaming service expands to cable television audiences.
COVID-19 disrupted some of the shooting planned for that series, which covers the couple’s life on the road as they travel with their three children, Joaquin, 6, Luna, 3, and Paloma, 2.
Time off the road didn’t prove an existential moment for the performing duo and their wide-ranging mix of pop, blues and soul sound and personal lyrics, although Abner said it did involve “existential anxiety.”
Their live show and road touring is a major part of what Johnnyswim considers itself over its 16 years, he said. “It’s what we built our identity on. The music we make — we never consider what’s going to work on radio. Our sense of service is in the music we create and play for others and when people feel seen and known in our music, that feels righteous for us,” he explained.
It’s no surprise, then, that the duo is naming their latest album, created during their COVID-19 downtime and targeted for a mid-spring release, “Johnnyswim.” One of their challenges in the weeks to come is narrowing down the 20 or so new songs they’ve written recently for inclusion on the album. The new material, some of which they’ll play on Saturday, came during a break in the duo’s ongoing cycle of writing, touring and touching base at home.
Their upcoming spring touring also will be the first with the latest addition to the family, two-year-old Paloma. “We got it down with the other two pretty good,” said Amanda. “Honestly, every tour is a surprise to some degree.” In fact, their oldest, Joaquin, has been pestering his parents with questions on when they will hit the road again, she said.
“It feels like a new beginning for us,” said Abner.
The time down gave Abner a chance to work on a different type of musical composition: the tone signature for the Magnolia Network, which will be tagged to the beginning and end of Magnolia programming and promotions. It’s only a few notes, but which ones to choose, in which order and their rhythm — that’s a different territory than the usual Johnnyswim song. “It’s difficult,” Abner admitted.
Saturday’s live show, which will feature a hefty dose of Christmas music, means a reconnection to connection for Johnnyswim and they hope it means the same for their Waco fans.
“We’re looking for communion because, ultimately, that’s what a great show is: communion with each other,” Abner said.