Joy of life, love drive Waco's fall musicals

Two Waco stages hope to start their audiences off this fall with smiles and songs, both from musicals fueled by joy, love and a touch of Europe.

At Waco Civic Theatre, the prevailing cultural accent is Italian, captured in the Adam Guettel-Craig Lucas musical “The Light in the Piazza,” whose pivotal moment occurs on a tourist trip to Italy in 1953. Baylor Theatre has contemporary Paris as the backdrop to its musical “Amélie,” a 2015 collaboration by Daniel Messe and Lucas. No fears for the language-challenged, though: Both musicals are (mostly) in English.

Audiences may leave with something more universal, namely spirits buoyed by romance, love and — turning to the French here — a joie de vivre.

In “The Light in the Piazza,” mother Margaret Johnson (Kelly MacGregor) and her daughter Clara (Anna Poe) find their lives changed during a summer in Florence, Italy. A chance encounter between Clara and local resident Fabrizio Naccarelli (Davian Raggio) causes romantic sparks to fly, and it’s not just a cultural difference between an American and an Italian that has the mother concerned. A childhood accident left Clara developmentally delayed and she fears Clara and Fabrizio can’t handle what might come from their romance, even though it brings her daughter joy and happiness. Fabrizio’s parents Giuseppe (Micah Key) and Franca (Krystal Marshall) have issues of their own as well.

Director Jen Stephenson, who also is director of Baylor Opera Theatre, said “The Light in the Piazza” falls more in the musical vein of classic Broadway musicals by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II or Alan Lerner and Frederick Loewe than more contemporary ones driven by rock, rap or hip-hop. Composer Adam Guettel comes by it honestly, she noted: Rodgers is his grandfather.

Guettel’s score mirrors the story’s emotions. “There are sweeping melodies you leave singing,” Stephenson said. Although there’s a lot of music in “The Light in the Piazza,” some of which is fairly sophisticated, it’s still musical theater and not opera, she said.

Music director Brad Baker oversees the music, which will feature piano accompaniment rather than an orchestra or instrumental ensemble.

Music informs ‘Amélie’

Romance also grows out of the incidental in Baylor Theatre’s “Amélie,” with music by Daniel Messe and Nathan Tysen and a book also written by Lucas. Based in part on the 2001 movie of the same name, the musical follows a young Parisian named Amélie (Kaitlyn Bailey) largely raised without affection, who nonetheless approaches life with enthusiasm and imagination. Resolving to be a “do-gooder” in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death in Paris, she decides to look for the owner of a box of childhood trinkets she discovered and return them.

Her quest starts a journey that touches and changes a number of strangers for the better, but she doesn’t recognize the interest of one of those she encounters, a young man named Nino (Erik Campos), has in her and how his interest might change her own life. “She’s like a magical character,” explained director and Baylor University theater graduate student Cassie Nordgren.

Music and song underlie much of the story, whose multiple locations require more of a suggestion of place than specific sets or backdrops. Amélie’s personality and outlook also shape the musical’s settings, plus the occasional use of puppets. “We want to bring that childhood imagination to life,” said Nordgren, a musical theater buff, but by way of choreography.

Nordgren, 36, came to Baylor after a time in New York in which her experience in producing dance narratives, then choreographing actors’ scene transitions, persuaded her that she could direct. Learning the finer points of that brought her to Baylor for graduate studies in directing.

Her background in dance and choreography have shaped her eye for telling stories visually, but as a musical, “Amélie” adds an extra dimension. “I love the way music speaks to the story and informs the story,” she said.

An eight-piece orchestra perched above the stage backs the singing of the 14-member cast and Nordgren hopes the musical’s audiences come away energized by love, adventure and playfulness. “Amélie” starts its nine-performance run on Wednesday.