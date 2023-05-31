Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Backstabbing is a metaphor sometimes used in interpersonal politics within a sorority, but in the case of Wild Imaginings’ production of “Julius Caesar” it’s a plot point.

The Waco theater company stages the drama this weekend as its Shakespeare in the Park production with a twist: a gender flip where the male characters are women and vice versa.

The play’s time and place will change as well, with the fictitious Delta Epsilon Delta sorority replacing the Roman Senate and the plot to remove Caesar as emperor now one to dethrone the sorority’s president.

The pronouns will switch, but the text and struggle for power, however, stay in place. “It’s all the same power dynamics,” said director Trent Sutton.

In the show, upperclassmen sorority officers Brutus (Jamie Pecina) and Cassius (Breshena Crosby), concerned about Caesar (Melanie Wheat) and her growing control of the sorority, scheme to bring her down, with Marc Anthony (Reanna Fornash) heading the Caesar circle as her heir apparent.

Changing the characters’ genders, with Jake Page as Calpurnia and Sutton as Portia the only men in the production, throws light from a different angle on a familiar Shakespearean work and brings out new perspectives.

“First of all, it’s pretty funny. The way we’re playing it, a lot of the criticism of Caesar (among the conspirators) is petty, frankly,” the director said. “They talk pretty ill of one another.”

Seeing women wrestle for power also gives a new spin to the Shakespearean drama. “There’s something empowering seeing women doing the same to one another as men would,” he said.

In keeping with the gender commentary, the Wild Imaginings production plays with pink as a predominant color in costuming, with touches of blue and orange emerging as sorority factions begin to coalesce. “Some in the group have said the concept is ‘Julius Caesar’ meets ‘Mean Girls,’” he quipped.

Sutton said the indoor setting of “Julius Caesar,” whether Senate or sorority, wasn’t a consideration when the play was picked for the company’s Shakespeare in the Park production.

Rather, the free and outdoor production is meant more to make theater more accessible to the community. “It’s our gift to Waco,” he said.