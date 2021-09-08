Land, families, love converge in Waco Civic Theatre's "Mullingar"

The gentle brogues may linger on the ear in Waco Civic Theatre’s production “Outside Mullingar,” but its matters of the heart are perfectly understandable.
The 2014 John Patrick Shanley play, which opens the theater’s fall productions in a two-weekend run starting Friday, concerns two widowed Irish farmers, Tony Reilly (Steve Cates) and Aoife (pronounced EE-fa) Muldoon (Glenda Hopper).
She’s carried a torch for him for years, though he scarcely has noticed, with both spending much of their time together talking about their farms near Mullingar, their livestock and their children, Tony’s son Anthony (WCT executive director Eric Shephard) and her daughter Rosemary (Chris Gibson).
It’s 2008 and its their adjoining farms, actually a 40-meter strip of property between them, that’s at issue, with the children urging their parents to take a stand and protect their land. But, well, they’ve known each other forever and ...
If you think you know where this is going, director Melissa Green would advise you this isn’t a Hallmark Channel production, but a play from the same pen that wrote “Doubt,” which saw a 2008 film adapation, and the 1987 movie “Moonstruck,” which won an Academy Award for Cher.
“It’s more of a question of ‘Should they?,’ not ‘Will they or won’t they?’” she said. “It’s definitely more like ‘Moonstruck’ than ‘Doubt.’ It’s an ethnic family in each other’s business.”
The four-member production offered Green an enjoyable director’s challenge. Green, a program service specialist for the Girl Scouts of Central Texas, has taught theater at Hardin-Simmons University and Temple College, with some 70 directing credits on her resume. She’s also performed in WCT productions.
“Mullingar,” with its small cast and in-the-round staging, provided a chance to focus on character work and accents with her actors. That character work brought out some of the deeper dynamics going on in Shanley’s play: older adults and their relationships, both with other adults and their children.
“Some things in the show only five people will get, but that’s OK,” she laughed. “It’s entertaining and light-hearted.”
“Outside Mullingar” opens its seven performance run on Friday. Masking is encouraged and seating is reserved.