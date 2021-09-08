Land, families, love converge in Waco Civic Theatre's "Mullingar"

The gentle brogues may linger on the ear in Waco Civic Theatre’s production “Outside Mullingar,” but its matters of the heart are perfectly understandable.

The 2014 John Patrick Shanley play, which opens the theater’s fall productions in a two-weekend run starting Friday, concerns two widowed Irish farmers, Tony Reilly (Steve Cates) and Aoife (pronounced EE-fa) Muldoon (Glenda Hopper).

She’s carried a torch for him for years, though he scarcely has noticed, with both spending much of their time together talking about their farms near Mullingar, their livestock and their children, Tony’s son Anthony (WCT executive director Eric Shephard) and her daughter Rosemary (Chris Gibson).

It’s 2008 and its their adjoining farms, actually a 40-meter strip of property between them, that’s at issue, with the children urging their parents to take a stand and protect their land. But, well, they’ve known each other forever and ...

If you think you know where this is going, director Melissa Green would advise you this isn’t a Hallmark Channel production, but a play from the same pen that wrote “Doubt,” which saw a 2008 film adapation, and the 1987 movie “Moonstruck,” which won an Academy Award for Cher.