Late-night 'Lizzie' brings edgy rock to Waco Civic Theatre

The rock operetta “Lizzie” takes a look at the notorious ax murders of Andrew and Abby Borden in 1892, ones popularly blamed on their daughter Lizzie, from the vantage of four women with connections to the Borden household at the time: Lizzie, her sister Emma, the Bordens’ maid Bridget Sullivan and neighbor Alice Russell.

Though a jury found Lizzie not guilty of the killings, creators Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner and Alan Stevens Hewitt imagine a house pressurized by repressed rage, parental resentment, jealousy and perhaps forbidden love that well could have driven Lizzie to, well, hacktivism. Take the subject matter, add a live rock band and crank it to 11 and you see why the Waco Civic Theatre is making it a late-night offering.

And, in an odd way, “Lizzie” may be a sort of post-pandemic theatrical release for many: scream therapy for those frustrated by months of semi-confinement, bottled-up emotions and distanced relationships.

Director Lauren Weber, in fact, found the production cathartic after a year that largely sidelined traditional musical theater. “The whole cast was vaccinated, so we could rehease together and work onstage,” she said. “Oh, how I missed this.”