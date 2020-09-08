Local artists have works featured in art shows moving online

The Bosque Art Classic in Clifton goes contemporary in its 35th year this week, but don’t worry about that affecting the western art that’s at the core of the long-running show.

Due to concerns of COVID-19 spread, the show will go online this year at bosqueartscenter.org, with a Facebook video by juror and Bosque County artist Bruce Greene for Thursday night’s opening and an online sale from Monday to Sept. 26.

Greene, a longtime member of the Cowboy Artists of America, curated the more than 200 pieces in this year’s show and will provide an overview in his opening remarks at 7 p.m. Friday on Facebook. The video opener also will announce the winners in oil/acrylic, drawing, sculpture, pastel and water media.

This year’s Classic features six Waco artists among the 120 represented in the show: Joe Barbieri, Joel Edwards, Daniel Anz, Greg Lewallen, Marsha Wilson and Linda Filgo.

BAC Art Patrons will get first shot at buying works from this year’s show this weekend, with the public online sale running from 10 a.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at bosqueartscenter.org.

Other shows