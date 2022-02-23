Mayborn exhibit casts new light on Dust Bowl

A new Mayborn Museum exhibit aims to shed new light on a historically murky subject, the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, with contemporary research that shows a more complicated picture than the one summarized in history textbooks.
“New Views of the Dust Bowl,” the first touring exhibit created by the museum, finds the familiar reasons of poor farming practices and drought given for the weather-driven period that devastated parts of the Midwest and West, stirring up mountainous dust storms and burying farmhouses and pastures in sand, don’t fully explain what happened and why.
“If you look at these large dust clouds,” said exhibit coordinator Trey Cumpton, pointing to a historic photo of a towering, dark dust cloud approaching a Midwestern town, “There’s no way that farmers caused that. It was driven more by the climate.”
Instead, it was the combination of drought, heat and high winds over multiple years that caused the Dust Bowl and the migration of farm families driven from their ruined land. With contemporary research from Baylor University’s geosciences department, “New Views” looks at both the wide-ranging impact of the Dust Bowl and a scientific and historic context that shows the Dust Bowl wasn’t unique.
Crumpton said an examination of the land affected in the Dust Bowl revealed much of the dust and sand driven by the wind into those enormous dust storms came from ancient deposits of fine sand and soil uncovered when drought killed the vegetation holding it in place. Dirt from cultivated land represented less than 30% of that carried in the storms, he said.
The Mayborn exhibit examines three areas of the Dust Bowl’s impact — history and culture, science and health — with photos from the National Archives, Baylor’s Institute for Oral History’s recordings of survivors, film clips from the 1936 documentary “The Plow That Broke the Plains” and a PI-SWERL unit — a portable device used to measure wind erosion and dust particle size in the field — from the Baylor geosciences department.
Climate maps show a shifting pattern of drought and heat in America’s Midwest and West during those years, whose cumulative effect centered on the heart of the Dust Bowl’s impact, the “Five Corners” of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska. Other parts of the exhibit demonstrate how dust particle size and wind direction create dunes; how masks were used to filter air to breathe; and how severe drought forces populations to move.
The exhibit also includes an interactive, enclosed model where visitors can steer a fan to blow sand over a model farmhouse, fence and cornfield to see how wind direction and solid barriers shape how dunes form.
“New Views of the Dust Bowl,” located on the second floor of Mayborn’s Discovery Center, will run through the spring, but was created as a touring exhibit for other museums, a first for the Mayborn. “We’re usually on the receiving end,” Crumpton said.