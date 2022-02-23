Mayborn exhibit casts new light on Dust Bowl

A new Mayborn Museum exhibit aims to shed new light on a historically murky subject, the Dust Bowl of the 1930s, with contemporary research that shows a more complicated picture than the one summarized in history textbooks.

“New Views of the Dust Bowl,” the first touring exhibit created by the museum, finds the familiar reasons of poor farming practices and drought given for the weather-driven period that devastated parts of the Midwest and West, stirring up mountainous dust storms and burying farmhouses and pastures in sand, don’t fully explain what happened and why.

“If you look at these large dust clouds,” said exhibit coordinator Trey Cumpton, pointing to a historic photo of a towering, dark dust cloud approaching a Midwestern town, “There’s no way that farmers caused that. It was driven more by the climate.”

Instead, it was the combination of drought, heat and high winds over multiple years that caused the Dust Bowl and the migration of farm families driven from their ruined land. With contemporary research from Baylor University’s geosciences department, “New Views” looks at both the wide-ranging impact of the Dust Bowl and a scientific and historic context that shows the Dust Bowl wasn’t unique.