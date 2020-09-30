Mayborn Museum showcases nature photos

The Mayborn Museum opens new windows on the world of nature Thursday with the photography exhibit “The Alchemy of Light: Natural Landscapes” by Waco photographer Steve Scott.

The exhibit of 30 photographs, on display through April, shows Scott’s longtime interest in waterfalls and landscapes, captured on travels to the East and West Coasts. The photographs, in varied sizes with the largest a 48-by-84-inch image of a brown bear, feature environments with a common thread of natural lighting.

That light comes in shafts through rock formations, the soft white of waterfalls and rapids, or sometimes a glowing blue or violet. The scenes that Scott caught with his camera are from such locations as waterfall-rich Transylvania County, North Carolina; The Narrows and Antelope Canyon, Utah; Page, Arizona; Yellowstone National Park; and Cathedral Rock, Arizona.

“For me, it’s all about the light,” Scott said. “Sometimes I waited for hours to make sure the light was what I wanted.”

Scott, a 1975 Baylor University graduate, turned a longtime interest in photography into a full-time venture after retiring from an engineering career. It’s his first show and his subjects made it a fit for the Mayborn, said museum spokesperson Rebecca Nall.

“Steve not only searches for nature’s best scenery, but is passionate and intentional about the purity of his photos to provide a true-life experience in a visual caption,” she said.

