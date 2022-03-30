MCC Opera sings folk tale to life in ‘Tinker of Tivoli’

When McLennan Opera's leaders looked for a work to stage in a season where past COVID-19 restrictions were easing, they dialed back the clock, but only for a couple of years to the time before the pandemic put everything on pause.

The company was within days of staging the children's opera "The Tinker of Tivoli," a Grimm Brothers folk tale set to music by Gioachino Rossini, in March 2020 when a Waco COVID-19 lockdown of businesses, schools and colleges stopped classes, events and gatherings.

"We were fully learned and staged, a set short of being ready to go," recalled opera director Mandy Morrison. Sets and costumes were retired with students and faculty scrambling to plan the next steps in their instruction and education.

With COVID-19 protocols largely ending for MCC this spring, Morrison and her colleagues felt the timing was right to bring "Tinker" back to life. Early work on sets and costuming was already done, the production had roles for a good-sized cast, and its light tone and kid-friendly approach made it the sort of light entertainment some families and school groups wanted after pandemic stresses and limitations.

Michael Jacobson adapted the opera's storyline from the Brothers Grimm tale "The Gallant Tailor," whose boast about killing multiple flies with a single blow gets misheard as a brag for a physical prowess and menace that lays out multiple men instead.

The tailor turns into a tinker in "The Tinker of Tivoli," with subplots of romance amid family feuds — this is opera, after all, even if for kids. Beppe (Lee Brown), the tinker, happens to brag within earshot that he's killed seven at a blow, meaning flies, but is misunderstood as men by bystanders. That misinformation soon inflates his standing in the village, a standing that's primed for ultimate deflation. At the same time, there's bad blood between Beppe and cobbler Luigi (Eduardo Perez), which complicates the romances between their children Nannina (Jessa Miller) and Ernesto (Zack Long).

And, being a kids' story at heart, there's room for a butcher, a baker and a candlestick maker, plus a pie maker.

It's set to music inspired by Rossini, with melodies and themes drawn from his operas "The Barber of Seville" and "La Cenerentola." Lyrics are in English. Conductor Sharon Lavery leads a nine-piece orchestra

Those who attended McLennan Theatre's recent production "Little Shop of Horrors" will find some familar faces and voices, with four of the 14-member cast also performing in the previous musical.

Morrison said the combination of company size and Rossini-like vocal lines provided a suitable challenge for MCC music students, all played before a demanding audience: kids. "Children in the audience will tell you how you're doing," she observed. and youthful audiences offered the right challenge for MCC music students.

