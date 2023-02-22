McLennan Theatre continues its post-pandemic revival with a return to the large-scale musicals it did regularly before the pandemic, with the undead, near-dead and thinking-about-dead lending a hand in its production of “The Addams Family.”

A 25-actor company performs the 2010 musical, accompanied by a 12-piece orchestra, in performances tonight through Saturday at McLennan Community College, with tonight’s performance part of the Hearts in the Arts Gala.

For MCC choreographer Joseph Taylor, it’s a welcome opportunity to focus on the dancing end of things, with colleague Kelly Parker handling directing duties, Daniel Farris leading the music direction, Benjamin Mason on scenic design and Kathleen Laundy on costuming and makeup — a familiar division of directing duties for larger musicals.

“The Addams Family” is McLennan Theatre’s largest musical since “Chicago” in February 2020, performed weeks before the community college and theater shut down to slow COVID-19 spread, the first of what would be various disruptions over the next two years. The theater’s musicals since”Chicago,” “Clue the Musical” and last year’s “Little Shop of Horrors,” have gradually increased in company size.

In fact, “The Addams Family” was large enough that the production had to draw on community talent to supplement the MCC student cast, with actors coming from the Waco Civic Theatre and Silent House Theatre Company.

The musical’s storyline by creators Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice takes the darkly whimsical characters created by Charles Addams’ cartoons and the 1960s television series “The Addams Family” and puts them in a plot recognizable to fans of both musical and romantic comedy.

Addams daughter Wednesday (Juliet Indergard) is contemplating marriage with normal boyfriend Lucas Beineke (Eduardo Perez). The thought of bringing a normal family into the circle of not-so-normal Addamses will not go well with her mother Morticia (Reanna Fornash), so Wednesday doesn’t clear her invitation of Lucas’ parents Mal (Ethan Trueman) and Alice (Izzy Weaver) to the house for dinner with Mom first.

She does tell Gomez (Nick Marquez), her dad, and swears him to secrecy. That little secret, when it becomes public, threatens the Addams parents’ marriage because Gomez had promised Morticia he never would keep secrets from her.

Putting that relationship in jeopardy threatens the post-dead part of the family, the Ancestors, who find themselves locked out of the family crypt until Morticia and Gomez patch things up. Meanwhile, Uncle Fester (Charlie Jay) has fallen in love, too: with the moon.

The jangled Addams family relations also affect Wednesday’s brother Pugsley (Sarah Provencal), Grandma (Rachel Clark), butler Lurch (Randy Dockendorf) and some 15 family Ancestors before there’s reconciliation — at least in an Addams Family way.

The Addams Family way — a sweetly macabre, genially morbid view of the world — proved a little challenging for the McLennan Theatre cast at first until they became familiar with the family characters as seen on television and film, Taylor said.

“The characters are so comic and some of our actors were not used to work that way,” he said. “But that’s what people are coming to see.”

Those familiar with the series and movies should listen closely to Andrew Lippa’s score as he works in sly musical references from those into the stage musical, the choreographer noted.

Editor’s note: The Friday and Saturday performances have sold out, but a waiting list will be held on each day.