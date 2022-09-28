McLennan Theatre celebrates community in "Steel Magnolias"

Nearly four decades have passed since Robert Harling wrote “Steel Magnolias,” his tribute to a circle of warm-hearted, but tough-in-a-pinch women in a small Louisiana town, but translating that sense of social community to a young cast proved an unexpected challenge for McLennan Theatre director Joseph Taylor.

For one thing, there’s not quite a counterpart to the in-home beauty salon that’s the gathering place for the women of the play. And, thanks to omnipresent social media, in-person interaction isn’t the default for many connections.

People still gossip, though, and chat and help, so when Taylor found cast members chatting and unloading in the parking lot after an early rehearsal in which they were criticized for their stiffness, he knew he had found a teaching moment: that give-and-take between different personalities, that mix of humor, warmth and sometimes cattiness — that’s the working environment for the characters of “Steel Magnolias.”

The 1987 play, made into a movie two years later with an all-star cast headed by Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine, follows the community that forms in the beauty shop that Truvy Jones (Somerton Zbranek) runs in her home. Among her regulars are Shelby Eatenton (Lanie Norris), engaged to be married and eager to have kids, although her diabetes is a constant concern for her mother M’Lynn (Reanna Fornash). There’s prickly, cantankerous Ouiser Boudreaux (Rachael Clark) and her more genteel, well-connected friend Clairee Belcher (Lacey Donley). The newcomer to the circle, both in her time on the job and her friendships, is Truvy’s apprentice beautician Annelle Dupuy-Desoto (Mikayla Putty).

The women bond over everyday triumphs, tragedies, romances and breakups, and it’s that community that serves them well in the play’s more serious moments.

The McLennan Community College associate professor of movement and dance picked the play for its wealth of female characters, which serves as a showcase for the department’s acting talent. “It’s the first time MCC has done ‘Steel Magnolias’ ... It gives a moment for the girls in the department to shine,” he said.