McLennan Theatre stages 'Little Shop of Horrors' as gala musical

McLennan Theatre stages “Little Shop of Horrors,” Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s popular musical about a nebbish plant shop worker and a carnivorous plant, in three performances this weekend at McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.

The musical features Eduardo Perez as unlikely hero Seymour and Addie Genarlsky as Audrey, the object of his affection, and Jay Perez as the plant Audrey II, with a live orchestra accompanying the 11-member cast.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with tickets at $12, $10 for senior adults and students; call 299-8200 or email boxoffice@mclennan.edu for reservations.

The sold-out Hearts in the Arts Gala has been moved from Thursday night to a Sunday matinee due to anticipated winter weather forecast for Thursday. Dining and cocktails start at 3 p.m. with the musical at 4:30 p.m.