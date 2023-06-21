Molly Metzler's play "Cry It Out" follows three Long Island neighbors as they work through their feelings in the weeks and months after having a baby.

When Baylor Theatre director Alex Stahl, a mother of a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old, read through the play, she felt seen. "It's the journey of redefining who you are post-children ... (and) I had been each of those women in some time in my life," she said.

While she had lived those experiences, she had rarely seen the complicated, confusing world of young mothers portrayed onstage, so she chose "Cry It Out" as a production for her graduate degree in directing at Baylor. And, yes, she still tears up at the final scene in "Cry It Out."

Jessie (Kayla Bush) is an attorney who finds she doesn't want to go back to work. Lina (Melia Messer), a hospital receptionist, didn't realize her return to work would be complicated by issues such as trusting her child to another's care. Adrienne (Maddie Smith), whose husband Mitchell (Daniel Walker) had introduced her to Jessie and Lina, finds a rare medical condition interferes with caring for the child she so desperately wanted to have.

Like her work in her Netflix series "Maid," Metzler's play finds money and class complicate relationships. One couple rents a duplex; another owns one. One well-to-do couple seems not to mind the costs of raising a child; for another, it means evaluating so many choices in terms of money.

Stahl, 31, taught high school theater for eight years in Phoenix, Arizona, before pandemic shutdowns forced her to evaluate her career. She decided directing high school theater took more of her time with her kids than she wanted. High school theater, too, was constrained in the subjects and stories she wanted to tell, so she, her husband Jason and their two kids moved to Waco so she could earn a graduate degree in directing that would open the door to teaching theater on the collegiate level, she said.

Working with college actors rather than high school ones taught Stahl not to be so hands-on in her direction, she noted. As for the challenge of getting single, childless actors to play mothers, Stahl said it's a matter of finding underlying emotions common to all.

"It's not necessarily the parental experience. Everybody has felt love. Everybody has had broken experiences. Everybody has had goals. Everybody has had miscommunications," Stahl said.

"Cry It Out," which opens a four-performance run on June 30, has strong language and themes more suitable for secondary school students and older.