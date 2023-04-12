In a Who's Who of major Broadway musicals over the last few decades, actor and singer Norm Lewis has been the He's Who.

Pick a major stage musical and it's likely that Lewis, the guest artist for the Waco Symphony Orchestra's April 20 concert, has played a male lead in it, from Broadway to national tours and regional theater.

The phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera"? Check. Javert in "Les Misérables"? Check. Porgy in "Porgy and Bess"? Check. Sweeney Todd in "Sweeney Todd"? Check again and checks for featured roles in "Chicago," "The Little Mermaid," "Once on This Island" and even the 2018 live television production of "Jesus Christ Superstar" where he was Caiaphas.

Lewis' television and film credits make long lists, too. His television appearances include "Pose," "Women of the Movement," a featured role as Sen. Edison Davis in "Scandal," appearances in "Chicago Med," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and multiple PBS specials. In film, Lewis played Eddie in Spike Lee's "Da 5 Bloods," Duke in "Christmas in Tune" with Reba McEntire and Reginald in "Sex and the City 2."

The 59-year-old actor has drawn praise in those varied media, winning Emmy Award, Tony Award, Grammy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his performances.

His numerous stage musical performances will make his WSO appearance feel like a stroll down memory lane for the baritone. On the program are songs from "Les Misérables," "The Phantom of the Opera," "Porgy and Bess" and "The Little Mermaid," musicals in which Lewis performed.

"I call it Norm's Greatest Hits," he laughed in a recent phone interview from Chicago, where he was starring in the national tour of Charles Fuller's "A Soldier's Play." "It's always great to sing with a 40- or 80- or 100-piece orchestra."

For the record, the baritone will be singing with a 78-player WSO on April 20, next Thursday, and the concert will reunite him with guest conductor Rob Fisher, with whom he's collaborated on musical theater programs over the last 20 years.

The orchestra will play "Pinball Wizard" from "The Who's Tommy," selections from "Jesus Christ Superstar" and a "Sweeney Todd" suite, all shows in which Lewis has starred, but without his vocals.

The Broadway actor stepped in this spring when actress Kelli O'Hara had to cancel her WSO appearance and he's looking forward to the date. "I can't wait to come back to Texas," he said.

Shifting from straight drama to musical stage performance to television to film doesn't present a major problem for Lewis. "I feel like if you have theater training, you can adjust," he said. "In theater, you have to hit the back of the house. You just bring it down for television and film. The camera will pick up what you're thinking," he said.

Onstage, he's also more in control of what viewers see and experience. "In film and television, you're in the hands of an editor," he chuckled.

In addition to his performances as Capt. Richard Davenport in the national run of "A Soldier's Play," which ends in June, Lewis has roles in upcoming productions on streaming video, "Swarm" on Amazon Prime and "Up Here" on Hulu. He also has a Christmas show planned for Carnegie Hall in December.

With a career filled with performances in some of theater's best-known musicals, Lewis has two personal favorites that aren't as well known: "Side Show," for which he created his character the Cannibal King, and the off-Broadway show "Captains Courageous," whose cast he particularly enjoyed.

What's ahead? "I'm lucky enough to play my dream roles. I'm waiting for some new thing," he said. "There's a revolution of new talent, new ideas."

Some of that fresh creativity led to the 2021 show "Chicken and Biscuits," in which he performed. "I'm gratified that I'm still relevant in people's minds," he said.