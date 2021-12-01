Murder plot, Christmas favorites: Waco stages bring variety of holiday plays

Braziel, who co-founded the theater troupe with Collin Selman, serves as the production's stage manager with Luann Jennings as its director. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12, at Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. In keeping with another Silent House mission, the Friday night performances will be translated into sign language. Tickets are $15 and available through Silent House's website, silenthousetheatre.com.

Waco Civic Theatre starts its holiday lineup on Thursday with its production of Barbara Robinson's "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" in a four-performance run directed by Tredessa Thomas.

The show, which concerns a church's Nativity pageant that unwinds when it includes a rowdy bunch of siblings in its casting, is the first of three holiday shows by the community theater.

After this weekend's production, the WCT will stage "A Little House Christmas," directed by Krystal Marshall, and "The Most Wonderful Show of the Year," written and directed by Melissa Green.