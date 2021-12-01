Murder plot, Christmas favorites: Waco stages bring variety of holiday plays

Not many Christmas plays start with a Christmas Eve discovery of a murder plot, followed by a string of off-balance adventures and characters, but that's what made the Waco theater company Silent House Theatre Company pick Craig Lucas' dark comedy "Reckless" as its holiday offering.
"Part of our mission (at Silent House) is to bring work that tests our audiences," explained company co-founder Bradyn Braziel. "This is a Christmas show for the rest of us."
And if "Reckless" isn't your cup of Christmas cheer, then Waco Civic Theatre offers perennial favorite "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" this weekend, the first of three different holiday productions running on consecutive weekends, and Brazos Theatre stages an Ugly Christmas Sweater Improv show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Upcoming December weekends will find more seasonal productions, including Wild Imaginings' "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 10-12 at the Stratton Building.
Silent House's "Reckless" follows Rachel Fitzsimmons (Elaine Sury), a wife who discovers on Christmas Eve that her husband has hired an assassin to kill her, though he changes his mind and helpfully tips her off before the killer's arrival. She flees her home and starts an improbable series of encounters, odd jobs and odder people that ultimately lead to a truth that's both seasonal and lasting.
"The message is that there's still good in everyone," Braziel said.
Braziel, who co-founded the theater troupe with Collin Selman, serves as the production's stage manager with Luann Jennings as its director. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 10-11, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 12, at Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St. In keeping with another Silent House mission, the Friday night performances will be translated into sign language. Tickets are $15 and available through Silent House's website, silenthousetheatre.com.
Waco Civic Theatre starts its holiday lineup on Thursday with its production of Barbara Robinson's "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" in a four-performance run directed by Tredessa Thomas.
The show, which concerns a church's Nativity pageant that unwinds when it includes a rowdy bunch of siblings in its casting, is the first of three holiday shows by the community theater.
After this weekend's production, the WCT will stage "A Little House Christmas," directed by Krystal Marshall, and "The Most Wonderful Show of the Year," written and directed by Melissa Green.
Executive director Eric Shephard said the triple-billed December wasn't intentional, but developed from an overflow of actors and directors interested in doing something for the holidays after a prolonged pandemic break from the stage. "It's sort of like, 'Let's do all the theater we can manage to do,'" he said. "It's hard to say no to an opportunity when it arose."
While there's a Christmas thread running through the three shows, Shepard said they offer different hues of it: a kid-friendly, family feel to "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever; an Americana flavor for "A Little House Christmas," based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's popular Little House series of books; and an 1980s-90s pop music flavor for the music revue "The Most Wonderful Show Of The Year." Though the theater has staged "Best Christmas Pageant" and "Most Wonderful Show" in past holiday seasons, this year's productions will be staged in the round for the first time.
The Thursday and Sunday performances of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" are already sold out, but seats are still available for Friday and Saturday.